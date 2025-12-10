Watch Live: Will Fed Chair Powell Push Back Against The 'Not Hawkish' Dots?

Given that Powell and his pals were flying blind into this meeting, just how will he defend his actions (and hint at his outlook) considering it exposes even more guesswork among the groupthinkers than normal.

Powell's previous comments were the hawkish signal that sank stocks and bonds and needed Fed's Williams to stop the pain...

Will Powell let the Dots do the talking - not as hawkish as was expected?

Or will he help spoil the Christmas party with his own brand of bah, humbug?

Watch Fed Chair Powell's last press conference of 2025 (due to start at 130ET):