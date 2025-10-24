Watch: Modular Energy Pioneer Nano Nuclear Begins Drilling First Reactor In Illinois

US modular nuclear technology pioneer, NANO Nuclear Energy, is hosting a milestone ceremony today at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to mark progress on the research and prototype development of its KRONOS MMR Energy System, a micro nuclear reactor. The ceremony is being live streamed on the company's website here (or click on the image below).

Event speakers include NANO Nuclear leaders Jay Yu, James Walker, and Florent Heidet, Ph.D., who will discuss the company’s strategy. Advisory Board Members Retired Vice Admiral Charles Leidig Jr. and Retired General Wesley Clark will address military and microgrid applications.

As previously reported, amid the broader shift to advanced nuclear energy, NANO recently announced a key step in the commercialization of its KRONOS micro modular reactor, when it unveiled that drilling and site characterization would begin today.

At a time when electricity bills are exploding across the country to feed AI data centers using conventional sources of electricity which are woefully insufficient to power the chatbot revolution, new technologies are coming online to power the grid at a much lower cost.

Today's event highlights site and drilling work by AECOM, setting the stage for the future construction and operation of the MMR, a first-of-its-kind real-world demonstration for future academic, government, and commercial use.

Developed to meet the demand for "resilient, modular, and clean energy solutions for artificial intelligence and data centers, industrial projects, military applications, remote communities, and other commercial applications" Nano Nuclear, KRONOS is a stationary, high-temperature gas-cooled microreactor designed to deliver 15 MWe (45 MWth) of carbon-free power, for multi-decade use across multiple industries and environments.

NANO Nuclear expects to submit its construction permit application in early 2026, based on AECOM’s site data. Slides will be available at this link after the presentation.

The company says multiple units can be synergistically used to achieve any desired power level. The KRONOS MMR is being designed to shut down and remain in a safe state automatically without any human intervention or external power (so called “walk-away safety”) while seeking to ensure the ability to disconnect from the main grid and operate autonomously during outages or other disruptions.

Most importantly, the commercial launch of NANO's MMRs which allow for targeted electrification, should lead to substantially lower electricity prices at a time when everyone's powerbill seems to be doubling year after year...