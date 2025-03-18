Watch: Scott Jennings Stunned As CNN Panel Shamelessly Defends Illegal Alien Criminals

On Monday's edition of CNN NewsNight with anchor Abby Phillip, GOP analyst Scott Jennings was shocked to find that leftists at the roundtable defended violent transnational terrorist gang members residing in the U.S.

Here's the interaction between Jennings and Phillip (transcript courtesy of Mediaite):

PHILLIP: So, maybe it will end up being that the courts might agree with the Trump administration that this is a national security exercise. But it seems like what Donte is saying and what seems self- evident is that there is a process for determining whether that's true or not, because it's not obvious that immigration enforcement is like carrying out a war, you know, overseas somewhere in Syria or elsewhere. JENNINGS: Well, I think a few things. Number one, we've had a number of instances now on immigration and other matters where individual district court judges are trying to effectively substitute their judgment for that of what the White House believes is core function of the presidency as designated by the Constitution. That's a key question and probably needs to be sorted out by the Supreme Court someday. That's number one. Number two, on the issue of these deportations, it's quite clear the president believes he is keeping the United States and its citizens safe from noncitizens who are in the country illegally, first of all, and, second of all, who have a long history of committing very violent acts from murder to rape to sex trafficking and so on. And — PHILLIP: Don't you think they have to prove that though? Because, I mean, I think that's — I don't think anybody disagrees about their ability to deport people who are who are murderers or rapists or whatever, but don't they have to actually prove that those people are who they say they are and that they've carried out those acts of — those criminal acts? JENNINGS: Well, we know they're violent people because — PHILLIP: How do we know? JENNINGS: Well, because their records have already been pulled. I mean, these people were violent from where they came from, and now they're here illegally. So, wouldn't anyone keep them?

After Phillip and Jennings went back and forth, the other roundtable participants—all leftists—chimed in, shockingly defending violent transnational terrorist gang members.

On X, Jennings wrote, "The passion on the left for defending violent transnational terrorist gang members has surprised even me. But yet ... here we are."

Jennings concluded and addressed the roundtable: "You all are conflating different groups of people—US citizens are different from noncitizens."

Yet again, the Democratic party that still can't define what a woman is also fails to understand the difference between a citizen and a noncitizen. This only suggests that Democrats do not respect the rule of law—and without laws, there is no country.

That's why Trump's in the White House: the American people gave him a mandate to restore law and order. Democrats still don't get it.