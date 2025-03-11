Watch: Someone Thought It Was A Good Idea To Ask Kamala Harris To Speak At A Major AI Conference
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,
Someone thought it was a good idea to invite Kamala Harris to speak at AI conference HumanX at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas over the weekend, and it was obviously a disaster.
Harris delivered a word salad complete with Doritos on the side.
“Former Vice President Harris will share her vision for the future of AI, emphasizing the responsibility to shape this technology in a way that promotes human rights, privacy, and equal opportunity,” Business Wire suggested when Harris was announced as a speaker.
Instead she blathered on about how she is obsessed with nacho cheese Doritos.
“We did DoorDash ’cause I wanted Doritos. And the red carpet part was about to start and nobody wanted to leave to go to the grocery store,” Harris was filmed saying.
“So it was DoorDash … So I was willing to give up whatever might be the tracking of Kamala Harris’ particular fondness for nacho cheese Doritos for the sake of getting a big bag of Doritos as I watched the Oscars,” she furthered blathered, sounding completely drunk and breaking into inane cackling.
She continued, “And you can debate with me if it should be a right – I think it should. To expect that the innovation would also be weighted in terms of solving their everyday problems, which are beyond my craving for Doritos… but about whatever – and I know the work is happening – the scientific discoveries, for example to cure longstanding diseases I would love it if there was an investment in resources and solving the affordable housing issue in America.”
Kamala just tried to explain innovation and it is the dumbest thing I have ever heard: pic.twitter.com/GPqNu60FQm— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 10, 2025
Ok, what?
I'm so glad she's still out there talking and reminding everyone daily how good we have it with President Trump— Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 10, 2025
Who the hell thought she would make a good speaker on the subject of AI and innovation?
@grok what is she talking about? Please make it make sense— TheMatrixUnplgd (@LiberalTears101) March 11, 2025
The country really dodged a bullet here.
It doesn't get worse than this.— Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 10, 2025
Actually it could've been worse. She could've been president. We dodged a bullet.
Every time you hear Kamala Harris talk, you think it's not real.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 10, 2025
Yet somehow, it's real and it is exactly has bad as it actually is.
We dodged a massive bullet in 2024.
* * *
