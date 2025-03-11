Watch: Someone Thought It Was A Good Idea To Ask Kamala Harris To Speak At A Major AI Conference

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Someone thought it was a good idea to invite Kamala Harris to speak at AI conference HumanX at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas over the weekend, and it was obviously a disaster.

Harris delivered a word salad complete with Doritos on the side.

“Former Vice President Harris will share her vision for the future of AI, emphasizing the responsibility to shape this technology in a way that promotes human rights, privacy, and equal opportunity,” Business Wire suggested when Harris was announced as a speaker.

Instead she blathered on about how she is obsessed with nacho cheese Doritos.

“We did DoorDash ’cause I wanted Doritos. And the red carpet part was about to start and nobody wanted to leave to go to the grocery store,” Harris was filmed saying.

“So it was DoorDash … So I was willing to give up whatever might be the tracking of Kamala Harris’ particular fondness for nacho cheese Doritos for the sake of getting a big bag of Doritos as I watched the Oscars,” she furthered blathered, sounding completely drunk and breaking into inane cackling.

She continued, “And you can debate with me if it should be a right – I think it should. To expect that the innovation would also be weighted in terms of solving their everyday problems, which are beyond my craving for Doritos… but about whatever – and I know the work is happening – the scientific discoveries, for example to cure longstanding diseases I would love it if there was an investment in resources and solving the affordable housing issue in America.”

Kamala just tried to explain innovation and it is the dumbest thing I have ever heard: pic.twitter.com/GPqNu60FQm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 10, 2025

Ok, what?

I'm so glad she's still out there talking and reminding everyone daily how good we have it with President Trump — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 10, 2025

Who the hell thought she would make a good speaker on the subject of AI and innovation?

@grok what is she talking about? Please make it make sense — TheMatrixUnplgd (@LiberalTears101) March 11, 2025

The country really dodged a bullet here.

It doesn't get worse than this.



Actually it could've been worse. She could've been president. We dodged a bullet. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 10, 2025

Every time you hear Kamala Harris talk, you think it's not real.



Yet somehow, it's real and it is exactly has bad as it actually is.



We dodged a massive bullet in 2024. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 10, 2025

* * *

