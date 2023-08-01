Watch: South African Black Party Chants 'Kill The Boer (White), Kill The Farmer'

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, also known as the "Black Party" in South Africa, is a far left Marxist movement with a membership in the millions.

The party has consistently called for the eradication of all white South Africans, though this fact often goes completely ignored by the western media.

At a rally this week packed with members wearing communist red, EFF leader Julius Malema hyped up the mob with a racially charged chant of 'Kill the Boers! Kill the farmers!'

The word Boer is used in South Africa to describe white farmers of Dutch heritage, or white people in general.

Shocking video shows South Africa’s black party singing “kill the Boer (Whites), kill the White farmer”



This is all downstream from the rotten secular religion of wokeness and CRT plaguing America today.



You have been warned.



WATCH.



pic.twitter.com/P4T8XqSjMq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2023

As a reminder, in 2022, The Equality Division of the Supreme Court in South Africa has ruled that the song “Kill the Boers” was not a case of “hate speech.”

The hateful song, which celebrates the killing of Dutch settlers in South Africa, is protected by freedom of expression and must be left to the political debate within society, according to the court.

EFF members are suspected in the past of engaging in attacks on white owned farms and murdering farmers; horrifying crimes which the media has consistently denied are a problem in the region. In some cases perpetrators are acquitted by courts despite ample evidence of their guilt.

In 2018, as the violent attacks and death threats against white farmers in South Africa ramped up, a delegation of 30 South African farming families arrived in Russia’s Stavropol region seeking refuge.

“It’s a matter of life and death - there are attacks on us. It’s got to the point where the politicians are stirring up a wave of violence,” Adi Slebus told the media at the time. “The climate here [in the Stavropol region] is temperate, and this land is created by God for farming. All this is very attractive.”

It appears the rhetoric (and actions) are once again boiling over.

South African political leaders claim the attacks are not racially motivated.

As many in the US have noted, the rise of Marxist movements in South Africa may be a glimpse into America's future if something is not done soon to stop the proliferation of woke ideology.

Calls for racial violence against white people have become commonplace, and though any similar public declarations within the US by white supremacist groups are admonished as reprehensible, if minority activists do it, it's simply called "political speech."

Not surprisingly, coverage of the EFF rally by the western media has been thoroughly washed, with the majority of news outlets not mentioning the underlying atmosphere of racial hatred.

It's no different from their treatment of the BLM riots, which were described as "mostly peaceful" and "fiery but peaceful" protests as neighborhoods in multiple American cities burned.

Luckily, there is a growing contingent of moderate and conservative minorities refusing to submit to the far-left plantation.

One can only hope that this will be enough to diffuse racial tensions in the US in the coming years.

Unfortunately, South Africa may be too far gone into the clutches of Marxist fanaticism to turn back.