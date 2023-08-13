Watch: Thieves In Lawless California Use Forklift To Steal ATM

Progressive prosecutors, district attorneys, and mayors who were widely popular during the Black Lives Matter movement that led to defunding the police and other social justice reforms across major cities are facing a backlash as some metro areas descend into lawless hellholes.

Progressive DAs in major liberal cities, such as the ones across California, pushed through policies that emboldened criminals. As a result, theft waves and violent crimes have plagued these metro areas. The latest chaos comes from Sacramento, where thieves used a heavy-duty telescopic forklift to steal an ATM.

"At approximately 6:15 AM on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, two suspects orchestrated the theft of an ATM machine from the Safe Credit Union on Watt Avenue in North Sacramento. While one individual operated a forklift, the other drove a white pickup truck. After the suspect operating the forklift knocked the ATM off of its platform, they eventually loaded it in the bed of the pickup truck," the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a video posted on "X," formerly known as Twitter last week.

The sheriff's office continued, "The second suspect drove away with it; but during the course of their "getaway," the ATM machine fell out of the truck in the middle of Watt Avenue, causing an unrelated traffic crash. Both suspects fled the scene and have yet to be identified or located."

The lawlessness in progressive metro areas is getting absurd --- plaguing these once-great and thriving areas with crime and chaos.

Some liberal mayors are starting to realize the winds are changing: San Francisco Mayor London Breed recently made a U-Turn in policy after defunding the police sparked an exodus of businesses and people.