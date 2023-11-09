Wealthy Detroit Neighborhood Shaken: Family Held Up At Gunpoint In Own Driveway

Lawlessness continues spreading into America's wealthy neighborhoods as criminals are emboldened by leftist rogue prosecutors, progressive bail reform laws, defunding the police policies, and other soft-on-crime policies in crime-ridden Democrat-run cities.

A recent incident in Chicago highlights the concerns why law-abiding taxpayers should reconsider their residence in collapsing progressive cities: Last week, a family in the Beverly neighborhood was held up at gunpoint in their own driveway.

According to local media WGN-TV, the two robbers "took the victim's belongings and fled the scene in the stolen car."

X account Awake Illinois posted a shocking video with comments from the family about the incident:

"This could have easily been your wife/daughter/son/mother/you. I ask all of you men who are tasked with protecting your family, when is enough enough? Does the gun have to go off & kill us to wake up & do something about this senseless violence?" the father of the family who wished not to be named said.

*Disturbing footage* We hear the Chicago family is shaken but ok.

Attack happened last night.



“This could have easily been your wife/daughter/son/mother/you. I ask all of you men who are tasked with protecting your family when is enough enough? Does the gun have to go off &… pic.twitter.com/NGl0GFYvxv — Awake Illinois (@Awake_IL) November 8, 2023

"This family was unaware they were likely followed home by the attackers. Please be aware of your surroundings as these attacks are happening with increased frequency in the Chicago area. We support this family and hope the criminals are apprehended and brought to justice," Awake Illinois said.

This family was unaware they were likely followed home by the attackers. Please be aware of your surroundings as these attacks are happening with increased frequency in the Chicago area. We support this family and hope the criminals are apprehended and brought to justice. — Awake Illinois (@Awake_IL) November 8, 2023

This reminds us of an incident in mid-September when two robbers stormed the garage of a Westport, Connecticut, home, assaulting a man and stealing his Aston Martin.