Wealthy U.S. Investors Embrace AI Tools... But Don't Let Them Run Their Retirement Accounts

Despite the rapid expansion of AI-powered investing tools in 2025, most affluent American investors remain reluctant to hand over control of their retirement savings to chatbots. A new survey from InvestorsObserver shows that even as artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in portfolio analysis, market research, and trading platforms, trust in AI stops short when it comes to 401(k)s and long-term retirement decisions.

The survey questioned 1,050 experienced U.S. investors between the ages of 35 and 60, all of whom hold portfolios worth at least $500,000, including retirement accounts such as 401(k)s and IRAs. An overwhelming 88% said they would not allow an AI chatbot to manage their 401(k), underscoring a strong preference for human judgment when it comes to life savings.

While AI adoption in finance has accelerated in 2025—through robo-advisors, algorithmic rebalancing tools, and AI-driven portfolio simulations—actual reliance remains measured. Nearly two-thirds of respondents, or 64%, said they have never used AI chatbots for investment advice at all. Only 5% reported acting on AI-generated recommendations without independently researching the advice or consulting a professional.

That caution extends across multiple financial functions. Just 12% of investors said they would trust AI to handle retirement planning, and the same share would rely on it for tax optimization. At the other end of the spectrum, 19% indicated they would not allow AI to manage any financial task whatsoever, signaling persistent skepticism even among tech-aware, high-net-worth individuals.

At the same time, the findings do not suggest outright rejection of AI. A majority of respondents—59%—said they plan to use or continue using AI for financial guidance in the future. However, most see these tools as support systems rather than decision-makers, using them to speed up research, compare funds, analyze fees, or surface potential risks rather than to dictate portfolio moves.

“People are open to using AI chatbots to generate ideas, but when it comes to life savings in 401(k)s and IRAs, they want a human hand on the wheel,” said Sam Bourgi, senior analyst at InvestorsObserver. “Today, AI can inform retirement decisions, but it should not replace personal judgment or professional advice.”

This mindset reflects a broader shift toward hybrid investing models in 2025. Investors increasingly combine AI-driven insights with human oversight, relying on technology to process vast amounts of data while retaining control over contribution levels, asset allocation, rebalancing, and retirement timelines. The approach allows investors to benefit from efficiency and speed without surrendering accountability.

The survey suggests this caution may be well founded. As AI tools become more persuasive and widely available, they are not always more accurate, and unverified or context-poor outputs can lead to costly mistakes. For now, wealthy investors appear determined to keep AI in an assistive role—powerful, useful, but firmly supervised—when it comes to protecting their long-term financial future.