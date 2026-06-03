Welsh Police Officers Ordered To Log Anti-Islam Comments In Chilling Free Speech Crackdown

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Britain's free speech traditions face fresh erosion as South Wales Police directs officers to record conversations and comments about Islam that stray beyond what the force deems "legitimate" discussion.

The policy, exposed in recent social media posts, risks logging lawful criticism as hostility incidents that could surface in future employment checks.

This move builds directly on the Labour government's March definition of "anti-Muslim hostility" and exposes how public bodies are "gold-plating" safeguards meant to protect open debate.

Police force orders officers to keep record of Britons' anti-Islam comments

https://t.co/kQIa0v3VGz - GB News (@GBNEWS) June 2, 2026

South Wales Police has told staff to log anything exceeding its view of 'acceptable' talk on Islam. The Free Speech Union immediately challenged the guidance, warning it hands officers unchecked power to decide acceptable speech and creates a chilling effect on expression.

The FSU post laid it out plainly, noting "South Wales Police are zealously enforcing their own definition of Islamophobia in a way that threatens free speech."

? South Wales Police are zealously enforcing their own definition of Islamophobia in a way that threatens free speech.



The force has instructed staff to log anything that goes beyond what it considers a "legitimate" discussion of Islam.



This subjective definition gives... pic.twitter.com/cI6P188WOm - The Free Speech Union (@SpeechUnion) June 1, 2026

"This subjective definition gives officers the power to decide what constitutes acceptable speech and risks having a chilling effect on free expression," the FSU adds.

The FSU has written to South Wales Police calling on them to withdraw the guidance. "If they fail to do so, we have threatened legal action by way of judicial review," it further notes.

FSU General Secretary Lord Young said South Wales Police risked "penalising people for expressing misgivings about Islam", contrary to free speech protections enshrined in law. Britain's blasphemy laws were abolished by Parliament in 2008.

Lord Young added: "The Government was careful to include free speech safeguards in its official definition of anti-Muslim hostility, making clear that it was not intended to inhibit criticism of Islam or Islamic religious practices, such as ritual public prayer."

"Our concern is that police forces and other public bodies adopting the definition will gold-plate it, ignoring those safeguards and penalising people for expressing misgivings about Islam, even when those views are rooted in evidence rather than prejudice," Young further urged.

He continued, "In particular, we are concerned that the default police response to reports of anti-Muslim hostility - even where they clearly fall outside the definition - will be to record them as 'anti-social behaviour incidents', the new name for 'non-crime hate incidents'. Those records may then be disclosed in enhanced DBS checks."

The Government announced its official definition of "anti-Muslim hostility" in March, alongside plans to appoint an Islamophobia tsar.

South Wales Police's interpretation adds an extra phrase to the Government's definition that could have a chilling effect on free speech and potentially affect people's daily lives, such as their employment prospects.

As a result of this policy, individuals may be unable to predict whether their lawful speech or beliefs will be recorded by the police, or how any resulting record may be used, retained or relied upon.

We understand that several other police forces have adopted their own definitions of Islamophobia.

In March, ministers unveiled the non-statutory definition of anti-Muslim hostility in the "Protecting What Matters" report. The same package urged schools, councils and workplaces to monitor and report incidents, creating an atmosphere of institutional surveillance.

A leaked draft of the social cohesion strategy went further, branding the Union flag a "tool of hate" wielded by the "extreme right" to intimidate and exclude. National symbols of pride were reframed as potential weapons while the strategy allocated hundreds of millions toward "pressured areas."

The definition itself was shaped by a working group where every member carried links to Islamist organisations previously shunned by governments since 2009, including the Muslim Council of Britain and Muslim Engagement and Development. One member had publicly supported Hamas; another stood for the Respect Party.

Conservative MP Katie Lam warned the definition would "make it harder to talk about Islamist extremism, FGM, and the grooming gangs. They'd rather restrict our right to criticise than deal with these problems head-on. It's putting us all in danger."

The Free Speech Union briefing stated: "In a free society, no religion should enjoy greater protection than others - nor be shielded from legitimate criticism and challenge." It added that the group's makeup left "deep cause for concern."

While institutions chase "anti-Muslim hostility" records, actual religious discrimination in the opposite direction has flourished. Landlords across London and the south-east openly advertise flats and rooms "only for Muslims," "for two Muslim boys or two Muslim girls," or "Muslims preferred" on platforms including Gumtree and Facebook. These listings breach the Equality Act 2010 yet continue with minimal enforcement.

The contrast is stark: criticism of Islamic doctrine or practices triggers police logging and potential DBS disclosures, while explicit religious exclusion in areas such as housing draws little institutional pushback. This is two-tier Britain in action.

Lord Young's warning in the FSU statement remains the core issue. Officers are now empowered to decide what counts as "legitimate" discussion of Islam. Lawful misgivings rooted in evidence risk being recorded anyway. Blasphemy laws were abolished in 2008 for good reason; this approach revives their spirit for one religion alone.

Free speech protections exist precisely to cover expression that offends, shocks or disturbs. When police forces treat evidence-based concerns about Islamism as automatic hostility, they invert that principle and accelerate self-censorship across the country.

The Free Speech Union has made clear it will pursue judicial review if South Wales Police does not withdraw the guidance. Other forces reportedly adopting similar interpretations should take note. Britain's tradition of open debate on all ideas, including religious ones, is not optional. It is the foundation that keeps a free society from sliding into managed speech and selective enforcement.