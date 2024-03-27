"Western Economy Has Rotted Away To A Tipping Point By A Generation Of Neoliberal Economic Theory"

By Michael Every of Rabobank

Lemonade or Kool-Aid?

"How Lemony Snickets!” So one might think looking at financial press headlines over the past few days. Yet there is one other common theme, which I will address at the end of this list.

Can you spot the theme running through all of this?

How about a Western economy rotted away to a potential tipping point by a generation of neoliberal economic theory put into practice, and now experiencing simultaneous: failing ideology; failing infrastructure; failing institutions; failing national security; failing fiscal policy; failing demographics; a failing workforce (say small business-owners); failing society (say the Mounties); and failing global architecture? None of that suggests that we are heading back to a world of ultra-low rates and ultra-low inflation.

Or maybe it’s ‘a series of unfortunate events’, inflation is transitory, and rate cuts solve all.

It’s up to you to decide, as the market drifts along today waiting for what it calls ‘a signal’, while opting to ignore all the blaring alarms going off outside of Bloomberg screens. But when life gives you Lemony Snickets, I suggest you make lemonade, by preparing and trading appropriately, rather than drinking the Kool-Aid.