What Climate Crisis? Private Jet Demand Surges 

Despite the so-called warnings about 'climate change' and 'hottest year ever' supported by 'fuzzy' climate math, world leaders, corporate elites, and Hollywood stars continue to fly around in fancy private jets. At the same time, the working poor are being told by an overreaching and corrupt government they must give up gas stoves, drive electric vehicles, and eat insect burgers.

If scamming elites actually cared about the environment and did not virtue-signal every step of the way, then private jet demand would be cratering. However, it is not.

Taylor Swift took her private jet to see her Football player boyfriend play in Greenbay. She jetted out a few hours later. The next time you see this hypocrite, Taylor Swift complain about climate change, hit her over her head with this post.

John Kerry at every global warming conference he takes a private jet to.

The alarmist WEF King Charles claimed at COP28, "there is thirty per cent more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere now" - whilst flying around in his private jet.

The Federal Aviation Administration's new monthly Business Jet Report shows that private jet activity in October jumped to the highest level in more than a year, reaching 459,000.

Accelerating private jet demand is happening at a time when climate alarmist elites have a weird obsession with lecturing everyone else about doomsday climate prophecies if cow farts and fossil fuel cars aren't banned.

Hypocrite Bill Gates provided the latest warning about climate change at the annual United Nations meeting in Dubai on Sunday. He said, "Climate progress is moving ahead even though we won't meet our highest aspirations."

Well, Bill, if you and the other elites who attended COP28 cared about the environment and didn't use virtue signals - then flying coach would be a better option than a private jet.

But, of course, elites will never give up their private jets and mega-yachts because there is a two-tier society where the rules that apply to the working poor don't apply to them.