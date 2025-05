Despte all the doomsaying and blame-scaping following Moody's downgrade late on Friday night, the market has well and truly shrugged off the FUD (for now).

US equity markets have ripped higher from the cash open with The Dow erasing all of the losses sine Friday's cash close...

2Y Treasury yields are now lower on the day also...

As we detailed here and here, this is not the end of the world.