"What The F*ck!": Jim Cramer Snaps On Live TV As Rate-Cut Frustration Boils Over

As most Zero Hedge readers already know, there’s been mounting controversy over the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates where they are as the rest of the world lowers rates, with some critics alleging that Chair Jerome Powell is intentionally keeping policy tight as political retaliation against Donald Trump.

Since Trump’s presidency and into his return, tensions have surged—Trump has publicly accused Powell of “playing politics” and using tariff-induced inflation as an excuse to delay rate cuts.

This debate spilled into the mainstream this morning on CNBC, where panelists talked about domestic growth and rates, leading frustration to apparently spill over with Jim Cramer. "Our biggest problem is we have so much growth that the Fed won't cut...what the f*ck..." Cramer said on live television, before apologizing to viewers.

"Jesus Christ," someone is heard saying in reaction to the comment, as the profanity became contagious.

It's just our speculation, but it appeared he could have been launching into the question: “What the f*ck is the Fed doing?”

He's saying sorry for this F-bomb that amused his fellow co-hosts: https://t.co/N4FDPOumJt pic.twitter.com/8dc5ZKtRMZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 28, 2025

Cramer quickly apologized on his Twitter for the outburst:

Donald Trump has spent much of 2025 openly criticizing Powell, often using unusually personal language. He has repeatedly labeled Powell “Mr. Too Late” for holding off on interest rate cuts, and has taken to Truth Social to call him a “numbskull” and even a “Total and Complete Moron.”

At various points, Trump has suggested he would “love” for Powell to resign, while also floating the idea of firing him outright. Reports have indicated that Trump even asked Republican lawmakers whether he should remove Powell, and at one point a draft dismissal letter was said to have been prepared—though Trump ultimately backed away, citing potential market disruption.

This moment seemed to capture a no‑holds‑barred eruption of frustration over the Fed’s unwillingness to cut rates. It appears that Cramer’s outburst—fleeting though it was—underscores just how pervasive that industry-wide irritation has become.

The Fed’s pledge to remain independent, while central to its credibility, is being increasingly interpreted—not as prudence—but as defiance amid political animus. And when someone like Cramer, whose primary platform thrives on bullish optimism, resorts to that language live on air, it suggests the frustration is crossing from whispered boardroom chatter into public outrage.

So, Jerome… the question stands: what the f*ck are you doing?