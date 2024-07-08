"What The Heck?!": United Airlines Boeing 757 Loses Wheel After LAX Takeoff

"United Airlines @united @Boeing wheel fell off after take off from LAX this morning going to Longmont, Colorado! Is this another maintenance issue?! What the heck?! husband was on flight and texted me the pilot luckily landed the plane safely," X user SusanRealtor wrote around noon.

United Airlines @united @Boeing wheel fell off after take off from LAX this morning going to Longmont, Colorado! Is this another maintenance issue?! What the heck?! husband was on flight and texted me the pilot luckily landed the plane safely. @MarioNawfal @ABC7 @TMZ @FoxNews — SusanRealtor (@Susan94508337) July 8, 2024

Bloomberg has just confirmed the mid-air incident involving United Airlines.

United Airlines says another of its Boeing aircraft lost a main landing gear wheel while taking off Monday, a near repeat of an incident that occurred in March that helped trigger a federal safety review of the carrier. https://t.co/WupJIpNzf0 — Bloomberg (@business) July 8, 2024

A spokesperson for the carrier told the media outlet that United Flight 1001, a Boeing 757-200, lost a main landing gear wheel while taking off from Los Angeles International Airport at 0716 local time. The plane landed safely at Denver International Airport at 1010 local time.

The mishap appears to be a downstream issue, likely related to the airline's ground crew instead of Boeing.

In mid-March, United CEO Scott Kirby issued a statement to customers, reassuring them that the carrier's planes are safe following a series of mid-air incidents.

Here are some of those incidents:

🇺🇸 BOEING SUFFERS ANOTHER MID-AIR ENGINE FIRE



The United Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Texas minutes after take-off when flames began shooting from one of its engines.



This is the second mid-air engine fire to affect Boeing in the U.S this year, after a… https://t.co/HxaPH1RHeB pic.twitter.com/SKbHofwcZj — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 7, 2024

Up close photos of @United Flight 2477 (Boeing 737 MAX 8) that left the runway and came to a stop in grass at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston. @KPRC2 has learned no one was injured.



📸 Janet Bumbarger pic.twitter.com/oH8JZa1lGZ — Gage Goulding - KPRC 2 (@GageGoulding) March 8, 2024

Full HD video of United flight UA35 taking off from San Francisco and losing a wheel ✈️ https://t.co/VzHSi2NB9T — RadarBox (@RadarBoxCom) March 8, 2024

And this on Sunday...

hopefully United's Boeings have downgraded to coal-burning engines, cause another airplane malfunction is just too ridiculous at this point https://t.co/Dd3C7RfsBf — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 18, 2024

