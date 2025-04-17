If A Trump-Tariff-Driven Depression Is Imminent, Why Aren't Scared CEOs Firing Anyone?

Another week, another bulletproof jobless claims print...

Just 221k Americans filed for jobless claims for the first time last week - a number that is the same level as it was in November of 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

Continuing Claims rose last week but remain in the same range as they have been in for the last year...

Source: Bloomberg

Initial Claims in the 'Deep TriState' fell last week...

But, Continuing Claims in the 'Deep TriState' are rising...

Virginia is starting to feel the DOGE pain...

So, while the 'Deep TriState' is starting to see some jobs lost, the rest of the nation continues to show absolutely no signs at all of this imminent recession that CEOs and talking heads keep proclaiming is right around the corner.

Perhaps it is simply jawboning to keep the pressure on Trump to reverse his actions - and keep the pressure on the market to go down - when they all realistically know the Trump plan is to negotiate these terrifying tariff levels back to some normalization that levels the playing field for 'Murica?

Or are these CEOs simply asleep at the wheel - if you were the most terrified since Lehman... wouldn't you be firing people?