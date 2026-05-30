What To Own Before A Bond Market Crisis

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

As I wrote last week, foreign Treasury selling with yields already on the rise has perked up my attention.

For decades, investors have treated U.S. Treasuries as the ultimate safe haven. In nearly every major panic, money rushed into government bonds, not away from them.

But with deficits surging, interest costs climbing, and foreign demand for Treasuries no longer as unquestioned as it once was, some investors have started asking a different question: if the Treasury market itself ever came under severe stress, what assets could potentially hold up best?

The answer is far from straightforward, and it is important to emphasize that a true Treasury crisis remains a relatively low-probability scenario because the entire global financial system is built around the assumption that U.S. government debt remains stable.

Still, in a worst-case bond market environment, some assets appear structurally better positioned than others, so I wanted to explore potential ideas.

The first thing to understand is that a Treasury market crisis would likely not look like a normal recession or stock-market decline. It would probably involve some combination of rapidly rising yields, liquidity stress, foreign selling, repo-market dysfunction, and emergency intervention by the Federal Reserve.

In that environment, traditional portfolio assumptions could break down. Assets that usually offset equity weakness might suddenly move in the same direction as stocks, while investors search for anything perceived as insulated from sovereign debt instability or inflation risk.

Gold is usually the first asset investors discuss in this context, and for understandable reasons. Gold does not depend on the fiscal credibility of any government, has no counterparty risk, and has historically performed best during periods of monetary instability, negative real interest rates, or declining confidence in fiat currencies. If policymakers responded to Treasury stress with large-scale money printing or yield suppression, gold could potentially benefit from concerns about inflation and currency debasement.

As I’ve often written, that does not mean gold would rise immediately during a crisis. In sudden liquidity panics, investors often sell whatever they can. But over a longer horizon, many macro investors view gold as one of the clearest hedges against sovereign debt instability. If I wanted equity market exposure to gold, I’d be in miner ETFs like the GDX and GDXJ. For exposure to the metal itself, I’d want physical bullion.

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Commodity-related assets could also potentially perform well if Treasury stress translated into structurally higher inflation or a weaker dollar. Energy producers, industrial metals, agricultural assets, and infrastructure tied to real economic demand have historically held up better than purely financial assets during inflationary periods. The logic is fairly simple: when governments attempt to stabilize debt-heavy systems through monetary expansion, tangible assets often retain purchasing power more effectively than nominal claims.

That does not guarantee commodity outperformance, especially if a crisis triggered a deep recession, but hard assets are one of the few areas many investors believe could potentially emerge stronger from prolonged fiscal deterioration. Here is a list of commodity ETFs that could be helpful.

One of the more important distinctions in a Treasury-stress environment would likely be between short-term and long-term government debt. Investors often think of “bonds” as a single category, but duration matters enormously. Long-dated Treasuries are highly sensitive to rising yields, meaning they could suffer badly if investors began demanding higher compensation for inflation or sovereign risk. Short-duration cash instruments, on the other hand, mature quickly and can reprice much faster. In a severe stress scenario, investors might still want liquidity and safety, but they may prefer instruments that are not locked into low fixed rates for decades. In other words, the problem may not necessarily be government debt itself so much as long-duration exposure to it.