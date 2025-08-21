What Would Be Your Last Meal? Here's What America Said

A new survey by Choice Mutual has revealed what Americans would most want for their last meal. The results show a mix of indulgence, comfort food, and sentimental favorites, with some clear winners across the country, according to MentalFloss.

At the very top of the list is steak, chosen more often than any other dish. Potatoes followed in second place, while pasta and noodle dishes came in third, and pizza fourth. Vegetables ranked fifth, with bread in sixth, lobster in seventh, fries in eighth, mac and cheese ninth, and burgers rounding out the top 10. Fried chicken placed 11th, ice cream 12th, salad 13th, sushi 14th, and cake 16th. Seafood lovers also voted in crab (18th), shrimp (19th), and salmon (25th).

Drinks were more straightforward. Soda was the favorite in every state, with wine coming second and water third. Tea, beer, juice, coffee, cocktails, hard liquor, and milk completed the top 10. When broken down by brand, Coca-Cola led the way, followed by Dr. Pepper, Diet Coke, Pepsi, and Sprite.

State-level data showed steak on top in 25 states, including Texas, California, and Florida, and tied in two others. Pasta took the number one spot in eight states and tied for first in two more, while potatoes claimed first place in four. For beverages, soda dominated across the board, with wine second in 17 states and tying in eight others.

MentalFloss writes that beyond individual dishes, nearly 40 percent of respondents said they would simply choose their favorite food, while about one-third preferred something comforting. One in six wanted something fancy, one in eight would go for a dish with sentimental value, and just 1 percent said they’d use the opportunity to try something new.

When asked who they would want preparing the meal, almost 30 percent chose a friend or family member. Around 16 percent preferred a celebrity chef, nearly 11 percent wanted their favorite restaurant’s chef, and just under 7 percent said they’d cook it themselves. The majority had no preference, as long as the food was good — a reminder that, even for a final meal, taste comes first.