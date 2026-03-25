Why Memory Stocks Crashed Today: TurboQuant Just Changed The Game With "Google's DeepSeek Moment"

With stocks closing solidly in the green despite some painful wobbles during the day, one sector was a notable laggard: the same sector that had dramatically outperformed the S&P since memory prices soared last October: memory stocks, most notably MU and SNDK.

In his EOD wrap, Goldman tech specialist Peter Callahan wrote that while there wasn't that much actual "angst" out there, his clients complained of plenty of "sanity checking" on the sharp downward moves in memory stocks (MU / SNDK lower vs. OEMs higher) and especially "the 5 day slide in MU as Micron has underperformed the SOX by 20% in 5-days, starting with the company's blowout earnings report; that move ranks as the largest 5 days of underperformance relative to Semis/SOX since 2011.