Why Netflix Buying Warner Bros. Discovery Is A Bad Bet For Investors

Authored by Mark Anthony of Forrester Research,

Eaerlier this week, Netflix responded to the vast industry concerns about its deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery from the likes of the Writers Guild of America and a who’s-who list of elected officials, including liberal ones like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, by stating that “the “deal is about growth” and that the company is “strengthening one of Hollywood’s most iconic studios, supporting jobs, and ensuring a healthy future for film and TV production.”

Netflix continues to tout how it is a perfect strategic fit for WBD, but the only strategy that matters to investors is the one that provides the most deal certainty, speed to close, and risk-adjusted return. By those measures, a Netflix acquisition of WBD is a fundamentally unattractive trade.

It is only a matter of time before this deal to combine the two companies will face antitrust scrutiny — scrutiny which can significantly delay a closing or prevent one from ever occurring at all.

President Donald Trump has already said that this Netflix acquisition could be a problem and that his administration will be playing an active role in this case.

Netflix knows it. It has already hired Steve Sunshine of Skadden, a very expensive antitrust lawyer. Companies do not bring in heavyweight antitrust counsel like this unless they expect scrutiny that could seriously delay or derail a transaction. From an investor’s standpoint, that alone should trigger caution.

Every extra month under review compresses annualized returns, increases financing uncertainty, and introduces tail risk that arbitrage desks are forced to price in, often violently.

The industry is also skeptical of this deal, and that matters to investors because it will feed the regulatory resistance that can delay the closing. Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar didn’t mince words when he said, “If I was tasked with doing so, I could not think of a more effective way to reduce competition in Hollywood than selling WBD to Netflix.” Statements like that don’t stay in trade publications. They end up cited in regulatory memos and congressional letters.

The same is true of James Cameron’s warning that a Netflix acquisition would be “a disaster,” pointing directly to Netflix leadership’s public dismissal of theatrical film distribution. Whether one agrees is irrelevant. What matters is that such statements reinforce the DOJ and FTC’s long-standing concern about platform dominance and vertical foreclosure.

President Trump has stated that he wants Warner Bros. Discovery sold to a buyer willing to acquire the entire company, including CNN. Netflix has expressed no interest in CNN; only Paramount Skydance (run by President Trump’s buddy Larry Ellison) has.

Now that Paramount has provided a $30-per-share all-cash offer, which is higher than Netflix’s bid, Netflix should especially beware because it provides two things’ arbitrageurs prize above all else: certainty and speed. All-cash deals reduce financing risk, minimize market exposure, and historically clear regulatory review more quickly when competitive overlaps are cleaner.

Netflix offers the opposite profile. A stock-heavy transaction facing extended DOJ review, potential divestiture demands, and political scrutiny introduces timeline risk that can easily stretch into years.

Markets tend to punish uncertainty. The smart money understands that when government signaling, industry opposition, and legal posture all point in the same direction, the highest-return move is often the simplest one: back the deal most likely to close.

In that calculus, a Netflix acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery doesn’t look like a bold bet. It looks like a slow bleed.

Mark Anthony is a former Silicon Valley Executive with Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR). He is now the host of the nationally syndicated radio show called The Patriot and The Preacher Show. Find out more at patriotandpreachershow.com.