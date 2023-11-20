'This Will Not End With A Soft-Landing Whimper' - Rubino Warns "Only A Matter Of Time Before Everyone Realizes There's No Fix"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Analyst and financial writer John Rubino has a new warning about being fooled into thinking the economy is improving because inflation and interest rates have fallen some recently.

Rubino says, “If the U.S. government is running crisis level deficits, which it is right now, borrowing money and paying interest on it means we are in a financial death spiral..."

"The debt goes up, the interest on the debt goes up and that raises the debt even further, and you just spiral out of control.

We are there right now. The official U.S. debt is $33.5 trillion. It’s growing by $1.7 trillion a year, and $1 trillion of that is interest costs.

Interest costs are rising as the overall debt goes up. Then throw in this incredibly reckless military spending in the guise of foreign aid, and you get a society that has completely lost control.

That’s where we are now.

We are in the blowoff stage of a 70-year credit super-cycle.

Those things do not end with a whimper, and they certainly do not end with a soft landing. They end with a bang, and the bang is going to be centered on the currency.

People are going to look at this and say, ‘Do I really want to hold the currency or bonds of a country that is destroying its finances at this trajectory and this scale?’ The answer will be ‘No.’

At that point, it is game over for a deeply indebted economy. We are headed that way fast, and these wars are taking us that way even faster.”