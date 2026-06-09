Will Saylor's Latest Bitcoin Buys "Hold The Line"

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

Over the weekend, I posted a prediction on X after Strategy’s sale of 32 bitcoin helped tanked the market last week. I wrote:

“Prediction: Saylor just bought way more than 32 BTC and will disclose it to ‘prove’ it was just an experiment & everything is really fine. He looks clever for buying 10x what he sold 30% lower for 24-48 hours. Then, the market sticks it up his ass anyway and crashes to $40K.”

Lo and behold, Monday morning, we got the announcement:

Strategy has acquired 1,550 BTC for $101 million to increase our BTC Reserve to ₿845,256. We have also increased our USD Reserve by $100 million to $1.0 billion.

To me, the headline isn’t really about 1,550 BTC. The headline is that Michael Saylor felt compelled to immediately reassert the bullish narrative after the controversy surrounding Strategy’s sale of 32 BTC.

For years, Saylor’s image has been built on a simple message: never sell. The moment that narrative cracked, even slightly, Bitcoin bears smelled blood.

I feel like this purchase is an attempt to restore confidence. Not confidence in Strategy’s balance sheet. Confidence in the bitcoin story. And if it was done by selling MSTR shares at a discount, does it not defeat the purpose of the company?

Peter Schiff immediately pointed out his take on the awkwardness of the situation:

“As damage control, @Saylor just announced $MSTR bought 1,550 BTC for $101 million while also increasing its U.S. dollar reserves by $100 million. If MSTR sold stock at a discount, that diluted Bitcoin per share. This doesn’t prove MSTR can sell Bitcoin, but that it can’t.”

Whether you agree with Schiff or not, he’s highlighting the exact issue Saylor is trying to address: perception.

The market now has a simple question in front of it. Did Saylor just successfully reassure everyone that nothing has changed? Or did he just spend $101 million trying to stop a narrative that is already spreading?

That’s why Bitcoin’s reaction from here matters far more than the purchase itself.

BTC is stabilizing around $63,000 now. If it can hold this area and grind higher, Saylor’s buy looks like a perfectly timed show of confidence. The story becomes: “See? The sale was nothing. The panic was overblown. Strategy bought more. Everything is fine.”

But if Bitcoin rolls over anyway? Then we can start talking about what happens when the proverbial turd meets the oscillating wind device.

If BTC is trading $40,000-$50,000 a few weeks from now, nobody will remember the press release. They’ll remember that Strategy possibly sold equity, bought Bitcoin at $65k, and failed to stop the market from falling.

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And importantly, regardless of what happens, the buyer from this weekend is now out of the way again. The announcement creates a temporary psychological floor. Once the purchase is complete, however, the market loses that source of demand. The only thing left is whether organic buyers are willing to step in.

Meanwhile, equity futures are higher now on renewed ceasefire hopes. Risk assets are getting a tailwind this morning. If futures stay green and Bitcoin can’t rally, that’s notable. If futures reverse lower and Bitcoin follows them into the red, that could be an extremely ominous sign that the market, after Friday’s wreckage, has possibly put in a top.

If you ask me, this buy wasn’t really about acquiring another 1,550 BTC, it was about protecting the narrative that Bitcoin isn’t breaking down.

And now the market gets to decide whether that narrative still works. I’ve never been happier to be done actively trading and just sitting back and watching this freak show unfold like I’m watching Love Island or some other reality TV show trash.

QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. This post represents my opinions only. In addition, please understand I am an idiot and often get things wrong and lose money. I may own or transact in any names mentioned in this piece at any time without warning. Contributor posts and aggregated posts have been hand selected by me, have not been fact checked and are the opinions of their authors. They are either submitted to QTR by their author, reprinted under a Creative Commons license with my best effort to uphold what the license asks, or with the permission of the author.

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