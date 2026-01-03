Winter Energy Bills Surge, Leaving American Families Struggling

As December BGE bills arrive after a cold winter, many Harford County residents say soaring energy costs are leaving them frightened and overwhelmed, according to Fox Baltimore.

Jenny, who lives in a 1,000-square-foot home and keeps her thermostat in the mid-60s, is facing a bill of about $400 despite working full time and spending most of the day out of the house.

"The fear of being turned off, especially with it being you some mornings in the teens, the being fearful," Jenny said. "Can I afford groceries this month, or do I pay this BGE bill and go to food pantries?"

"Nothing in my life has actually changed. I still work full time. I'm out of the house all day working, and I just think that these rates are outrageous," she added.

Across town, Teresa Stepp received a bill exceeding $1,200.

"Everybody uses more gas and electric for heat in the winter that is not uncommon. It is the norm, so with that being said, still it seems excessive," Stepp said.

BGE reports that for the 30-day period ending Dec. 21, 2025, electric heating customers used 11% more energy than last year, while gas customers used 13% more, driven by colder weather. Higher distribution rates, rising supply costs across the PJM region, state-driven fees, and limited in-state energy generation—Maryland now imports about 40% of its power—have also pushed bills higher.

"What do you pick and choose? I have to have car insurance. I have to get to work. It's just a lot. It's very stressful," Jenny said.

Fox Baltimore writes that recent rate changes add further pressure. A new increase raises the average residential electric bill by $1.07 per month and gas by $2.65. Beginning in February, an additional PSC-approved increase adds 72 cents for electric customers and $1.95 for gas customers each month through 2027.

While lawmakers approved limited relief last year, residents say it falls short.

"And then they say, "Okay, well, we're going to give you a bit of a rebate,"" Stepp said. "It was $40, so the impact is I have medical bills, and those are astronomical. My husband had a stroke last year. We're still bailing out of that. The food bills have tripled. The cost of my car registration has tripled."

"My message is, you're forcing us to leave," she added.

"You are forcing people that have been native to Maryland, that the people that have paid their way, paved the way as a part of the economy for years and years that you're saying we can no longer afford to live here. I can't."

A BGE spokesperson said the company is working to balance affordability with the need to provide safe electric and gas service and noted customers can seek payment assistance at BGE.com/billhelp.

"Please make changes, the governor, BGE, whomever, please change this immediately, because it's affecting all of us," Jenny said. "It's not okay,"