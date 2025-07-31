WNBA Forced To Stop Game After Lime Green Dildo Thrown On Court

How soon until the "Pay that dildo what it's worth!" t-shirts come out?

Just days after a player's wig fell off mid-game, a lime green dildo was thrown on the court at Gateway Center Arena at College Park, when the Atlanta Dream and visiting Golden State Valkyries were locked at 75–75 in the final minute of play. In the middle of a tense possession, a neon green sex toy suddenly sailed from the stands and landed on the court.

The bizarre interruption occurred moments after Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes had her shot blocked and teammate Veronica Burton recovered the ball. The projectile landed just feet from Burton, bouncing toward the backcourt. Officials allowed play to continue until a dead ball stopped the action.

Seconds later, an out-of-bounds call revealed the mysterious object in plain sight. Broadcast cameras caught a police officer standing over it, joined by Dream part-owner Renee Montgomery. In a moment that will likely live on in WNBA meme history, the camera operator zoomed in—apparently unaware of what the object was—before abruptly cutting away.

Announcer Morgan Ragan narrated the sequence in real time. “Something flies on the court actually from the crowd,” she said. “And you can see the object… We’re not exactly sure where it came from.” When cameras revealed the truth, her reaction shifted: “Oh my gosh. OK. OK. Inappropriate. Get them out of here, whoever it is.”

Security personnel shared a laugh before an officer, using a towel, removed the sex toy from the court. The game then resumed, with Golden State ultimately defeating Atlanta 77–75.

Players later acknowledged the incident in the postgame press conference, noting both the danger and the absurdity of the moment. “I mean, first of all, it was super dangerous. And then when we found out what it was, I guess we just started laughing,” Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini said. “I’ve never seen anything like that. I’m just glad we worked through that situation. We stayed locked in, we stayed concentrated.”

Fans on social media quickly latched onto the moment, with one joking, “They’re going to start checking fans at the door for dildos.” Another quipped, “OK, so first of all, let me be clear... I ain’t picking that up. That will lay there till end of game.”

No official statement has been released by the WNBA, the Valkyries, or the Dream regarding the incident or the identity of the fan responsible.

As one sports commentator put it: If I had a nickel for every time a dildo has been thrown onto the field of play during a sports event, I’d have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot—but it’s remarkable that there’s two.