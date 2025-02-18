Woman Robs Princeton TD Bank Of More Than $60,000 Using Painted Water Gun

After 4 years of Soros-funded DAs and a soft-on-crime administration, it's just getting too bold, brazen and downright easy for criminals.

Now, a New Jersey woman allegedly robbed a TD Bank in Princeton with a painted water gun, escaping with $60,500, according to the New York Post.

Ciara Brascom, 39, allegedly robbed a TD Bank in Princeton using a painted squirt gun, prosecutors say.

Wearing a COVID mask, red glasses, and a blue hat, she pulled the toy gun from her pocket and handed the teller a note demanding money, threatening to use the weapon if the alarm sounded.

A teller led Brascom to the vault, where she grabbed the cash and fled, prosecutors allege. She was identified and charged in September after meeting with federal agents in Princeton. Brascom later admitted financial struggles drove her to the crime, authorities said.

The complaint says: “In particular, she admitted that she went to a store to purchase an imitation, toy gun that looked like an authentic gun to use during the robbery.”

“She stated that the store lacked such a toy gun, so she instead purchased a pack of water pistols and can of black spray paint to make it look more realistic,” it continues.

The New York Post report said that she carried the cash out in her hands.