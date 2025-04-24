WTF Are CEOs Waiting For? Jobless Claims Refuse To Buckle To 'Recession' Narrative

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time rose very modestly to 222k last week. Since Nov 2021, jobless claims have barely blipped higher (or lower), despite the recent tsunami of calls for imminent recession...

Source: Bloomberg

Continuing jobless claims dropped to 3 month lows...

Source: Bloomberg

But here's the big picture - despite CEO panic, employment remains unquestionably strong...

Source: Bloomberg

So are these CEOs delinquent in their roles? Why aren't they firing 1000s of staff? Or are they just full of shit in their public prevarications?