WTF Just Happened?

The markets just shit the bed...

Gold and Swissy are soaring (ultimate safe-havens) along with USTs as the dollar dives.

This looks like some massive capital re-allocation trade away from USDollar and Magnificent 7 Stocks and into safe-havens.

Swissy spiked above the July highs to its strongest against the USD since the Jan 2015 SNB 'revaluation'...

As a reminder, UBS tradiung desk notes that G10 FX is trading with roughly 70% of standard liquidity - up to about $200 mn but then depth starts to dry up quickly

2Y yields gapped down almost 8bps!!!

The whole of the bond curve (yields) is also falling

Gold (spot) pries jumped to $2080...

The dollar is dumping...

...to its lowest since July...

For now, stocks haven't noticed broadly BUT MAG7 names were dumped at the same time as the bid for safe-havens hit...

Someone knows (or is worried) about something big!