Yoon Becomes First Sitting S.Korean President To Be Arrested, Convicted & Sentenced

Once a sitting head of state, and now a convicted felon - and potentially much worse still to come: former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, after his dramatic fall from power and attempt to stay in office by declaring martial law in December 2024 - a move that plunged one of Asia’s most stable democracies into a brief period of chaos - is going to serve hard time.

He could actually still face the death penalty (with several more charges pending related to treason), according to South Korean law as it pertains to 'rebellion' and treasonous activity, but he has been sentenced Friday to five years in prison after being found guilty on multiple initial charges.

The ruling was handed down Friday by the Seoul Central District Court in televised proceedings, capping what has become one of the most explosive political trials in South Korea's modern history - though over the decades there's been plenty of competition and examples of ex-presidents being arrested and facing trial.

Yoon, who was impeached and detained after mass protests erupted nationwide in late 2024, has been found guilty of abusing the power of the presidency to obstruct justice, but there's more yet to come as he still faces multiple criminal cases. A conviction on insurrection charges could carry the death penalty.

Again, while indictments have happened with plenty of ex-presidents and former top officials, Yoon is now the first sitting president in South Korea’s history to be arrested, indicted, and sentenced.

Yoon attempted to block his own arrest after parliament voted to impeach him, using presidential security forces to defy a lawful warrant issued by the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO). He went on national TV and declared martial law in an address to the country on December 3, 2024.

"But Yoon, in an unprecedented manner, notified only some Cabinet members of the meeting on the proclamation of martial law, thereby directly violating the Constitution and infringing the deliberation rights of Cabinet members who were not notified," the judge said in the ruling.

The court also found that "The defendant abused his enormous influence as president to prevent the execution of legitimate warrants through officials from the Security Service, which effectively privatized officials … for personal safety and personal gain," Judge Baek stated further.

Prosecutors also allege that he ordered military and police forces to seal off the National Assembly in an effort to prevent lawmakers from entering the building where they would overturn the martial law decree.

Importantly, South Korea has not carried out an execution since 1997 - so if Yoon is eventually executed, it would send a chilling and strong message to current and future leaders.

However, there's expected to be an avalanche of appeals, and there are cases pending down the line, which could draw out the legal process for years to come.