"You Don't Deserve Any Respect!": Steve Bannon Goes Scorched Earth On Democrats On Election Night Livestream

Steve Bannon took to his livestream on election day, just hours after leaving prison for contempt of congress charges, to offer up his take on the landslide victory President Trump was in the midst of at the time.

Speaking about Democrats, Bannon exclaimed:

“You stole the 2020 election. You’ve mocked and ridiculed and put people in prison and broken people’s lives because you said this thing was stolen. This entire phony thing is getting swept out. Biden’s getting swept out. Kamala Harris is getting swept out.” “MSNBC is getting swept out. The Justice Department [DOJ] is getting swept out. The FBI is getting swept out. You people suck, okay? And now you’re going to pay the price for trying to destroy this country.” "And we're going to get to the bottom of where are the 600,000 votes. You manufactured them to steal this election from President Trump in 2020," Bannon exclaimed.

"Think of where the country would be if we hadn't gone through the last 4 years of your madness. You don't deserve any respect, you don't deserve any empathy and you don't deserve any pity," he said.

"And if anybody gives it to you it's Donald J. Trump because he's got a big heart and he's a good man. A good man you're going to still try and put in prison on the 26th of this month, this is how much you people suck," Bannon said.

"You tried to destroy his business and he came back in the greatest show of political courage in world history," Bannon exclaimed. "What he has done is a profile in courage."

“No one speaks for the President but the president, and what the president said and as he said it last night on the stage is that he’s going to be a president for everybody, and we’ve got an opportunity right now to unify the country to bring this country back together,” Lewandowski, a senior adviser on Trump’s 2024 campaign, responded to The Hill.

“Listen, there’s going to be a lot of hyperbole out there; there’s going to be a lot of people saying they know Donald Trump or speak for him,” he said. “Unless you hear it from Donald Trump, you don’t have to listen to what these other people say.”