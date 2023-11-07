You Get Nothing: Google Abandons Building 15,000 Homes In San Francisco

The complete and total destruction of San Francisco and the surrounding area, consisting of streets overrun by drug addicts and corporations and retail establishments simply giving up on the city, is almost finished. Thanks, liberals!

The latest chapter in the once great city's demise came this week when Google pulled out of a $15 billion investment in Santa Clara County that would have built 15,000 homes, according to Gizmodo.

The report notes that Google and Lendlease have jointly terminated their $15 billion deal, originally struck in 2019, to develop housing and commercial spaces in Sunnyvale, San Jose, and Mountain View, the latter being the home base for the tech giant.

The 'Downtown West' project in San Jose was set to feature 4,000 affordable housing units, sufficient office space for 20,000 workers, a 300-room hotel, and 10 parks. Instead, San Francisco now "gets nothing".

Gizmodo wrote that in 2021 the San Jose City Council gave the green light for the Downtown West construction plans by Google and Lendlease, a project which, according to an active post on Google’s site, was shaped through close collaboration with the city and community members to support community building.

The project's progress was halted in April during the demolition stage, leaving its future uncertain and potentially becoming a blight on the San Jose landscape at a time when economic injections are sorely needed.

Compounding the issue, the San Jose Spotlight has highlighted that opioid overdoses in San Jose have seen a threefold increase since 2018.

In a press release issued Friday, Lendlease said: “The decision to end these agreements followed a comprehensive review by Google of its real estate investments, and a determination by both organizations that the existing agreements are no longer mutually beneficial given current market conditions.”

Alexa Arena, Google’s Senior Director of Development, commented to Gizmodo: “We’ve been optimizing our real estate investments in the Bay Area, and part of that work is looking at a variety of options to move our development projects forward and deliver on our housing commitment.”