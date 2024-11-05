"You Know It's Serious When Amish Get Involved"

As Pennsylvania's polls near closing, an unexpected twist has emerged: a massive mobilization of Amish voters. Known for their separation from mainstream society and reliance on traditional values, such as horse-and-buggy transportation (arguably more 'green' than EVs), these folks, traditionally not big participators in US politics, have been out in force at PA polling stations, voting for former President Trump after Biden-Harris' big gov't waged war on the community.

Let's begin with the context. Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and big government Democrats targeted a small Amish farmer in Lancaster over compliance issues. This apparently infuriated the Amish community that many of them registered to vote and voted red in the last several days.

Big Gov't Raids Small Amish Farmer Who Refuses To Participate In The Industrial Meat/Milk Complex https://t.co/3W8ItfuWd8 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 6, 2024

Real America's Voice's Tera Dahl was speaking at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Monday, and she explained that the Amish community is not a traditional group of voters in US elections.

"But they're voting this year - and I think a big reason is the overreach of government - and one example that could've had a big impact was back in January. An Amish farmer was selling his milk - and the gov't raided his home and stopped his business," she said.

AMISH FOR TRUMP! Tera Dahl reporting that the Amish are tired of the government overreach on their lives and are showing up for Trump in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/ftNJWTRZLC — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 4, 2024

An Amish person was asked outside one PA polling station: "Who are you voting for?"

He responded, "Donald Trump." He explained that the Amish had "more freedoms under Trump," while government overreach drastically increased under Biden-Harris.

The Amish coming out to vote in 2024 reminds me of the trees going to battle in the Lord of the Rings. pic.twitter.com/420b6Rc1Xh — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) November 5, 2024

US Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., whose district includes Lancaster County, at the epicenter of America's Amish population, told PBS News last week, "They just want government to stay not only out of their businesses but out of their religion."

With family roots deep in the Amish community, Smucker forecasted a dramatic increase in the Amish vote, "basing that on the enthusiasm we see."

The Amish are out in full force voting for Trump in PA pic.twitter.com/ugfaczuLOz — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 5, 2024

You know it’s serious when the Amish get involved.❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5PBTD6s4dF — azure 🇺🇸 (@azury1455181) November 5, 2024

Elon, we’ve been courting the Amish the vote in Pennsylvania.



Every Tuesday, we registered voters at Root’s Country Market in Lancaster.



Every Friday, we were at the Green Dragon Farmers Market.



I even spoke about the Amish during my speech on stage at Butler.



Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/2pJMcsDbdI — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 4, 2024

Even the Amish know pic.twitter.com/t6gxdtHEUc — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 31, 2024

WHY DO AMISH♥️TRUMP?

ANYTHING YOU DON’T LIKE ABOUT KAMALA?

“Yeah, they’re involved with the deep state”.



YOU’RE FAN OF TRUMP?

“Yes we are”.



WHY?

“Because he’s a business person. We are too”.



ANYTHING ELSE?

“There’s a lot… we need better border. We need less regulations, less… pic.twitter.com/qWFfxm8Guc — AmericanGreatness (@NONbiasedly) November 4, 2024

🇺🇸 The Pennsylvania Amish Community… pic.twitter.com/qwrUmDV7Fs — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 4, 2024

They must know something pic.twitter.com/j905cPBHV1 — Meme Wars (@_MemeWars) November 4, 2024

There are currently 92,000 Amish in PA. It's going to be a tight race, and these votes could make all the difference.