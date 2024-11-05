print-icon
print-icon

"You Know It's Serious When Amish Get Involved"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

As Pennsylvania's polls near closing, an unexpected twist has emerged: a massive mobilization of Amish voters. Known for their separation from mainstream society and reliance on traditional values, such as horse-and-buggy transportation (arguably more 'green' than EVs), these folks, traditionally not big participators in US politics, have been out in force at PA polling stations, voting for former President Trump after Biden-Harris' big gov't waged war on the community.

Let's begin with the context. Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and big government Democrats targeted a small Amish farmer in Lancaster over compliance issues. This apparently infuriated the Amish community that many of them registered to vote and voted red in the last several days.

Real America's Voice's Tera Dahl was speaking at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Monday, and she explained that the Amish community is not a traditional group of voters in US elections.

"But they're voting this year - and I think a big reason is the overreach of government - and one example that could've had a big impact was back in January. An Amish farmer was selling his milk - and the gov't raided his home and stopped his business," she said. 

An Amish person was asked outside one PA polling station: "Who are you voting for?"

He responded, "Donald Trump." He explained that the Amish had "more freedoms under Trump," while government overreach drastically increased under Biden-Harris. 

US Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., whose district includes Lancaster County, at the epicenter of America's Amish population, told PBS News last week, "They just want government to stay not only out of their businesses but out of their religion." 

With family roots deep in the Amish community, Smucker forecasted a dramatic increase in the Amish vote, "basing that on the enthusiasm we see."

There are currently 92,000 Amish in PA. It's going to be a tight race, and these votes could make all the difference.

0
Loading...