Zelenskyy's Former Right-Hand Man Yermak Arrested In $10.5 Million Money Laundering Scheme

Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the pre-trial detention of Andriy Yermak, the powerful former head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Office and once the country’s second-most influential figure, on money-laundering charges tied to a high-profile corruption scheme.

The ruling marks a dramatic fall for Yermak, who served as Zelenskyy’s closest aide from 2020 until his resignation in late 2025 amid earlier raids. He was taken into custody directly from the courtroom following the decision.

Charges and Allegations

Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) named Yermak a suspect on May 11 in a scheme involving the laundering of approximately 460 million hryvnias (about $10.5 million or €9-10 million).

Prosecutors allege he participated in an organized criminal group that funneled illicit funds - originating from kickbacks at the state nuclear energy company Energoatom-through shell companies and fake contracts into the construction of a luxury residential complex (known as “Dynasty”) in the affluent village of Kozyn, south of Kyiv.

The broader “Midas” investigation into Energoatom reportedly uncovered a pattern where contractors paid 10-15% kickbacks to officials to secure or maintain deals. Funds were allegedly laundered between 2021 and 2025 via elite real estate development.

Yermak faces charges under Part 3 of Article 209 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code (legalization of criminally obtained proceeds). A conviction could carry up to 12 years in prison.

After multi-day hearings, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) imposed 60 days of pre-trial detention starting May 14, with an alternative of bail set at 140 million hryvnias (roughly $3.2 million). Prosecutors had requested a higher bail of 180 million hryvnias (about $4 million).

Yermak was remanded in custody immediately, though he could secure release if the full bail is posted while the case proceeds. His legal team plans to appeal the ruling.

Yermak’s Response

Yermak has strongly denied all allegations, calling them “groundless” and “baseless.” He stated he owns only one apartment and one car, and has no involvement in the luxury development.

After the hearing, he told reporters: “I don’t have that kind of money, and my lawyer will now work with friends and acquaintances [to raise the money for bail].” He added that he respects the court, has “nothing to hide,” and is proud of his service to Ukraine during the war. He mentioned visiting the front lines weekly and receiving international support, though he said he would not use it to influence the judiciary.

His defense argues the case lacks merit and may carry political undertones.

Background and Political Impact

Yermak rose from a film producer and diplomat to become Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, wielding immense influence over policy, appointments, judiciary, and even early peace negotiations with Russia before the full-scale invasion. Critics accused him of consolidating power and sidelining longtime allies of the president.

He resigned in November 2025 after NABU raids on his properties linked to the wider Energoatom probe. Zelenskyy has not been implicated, and anti-corruption officials have stressed the president is not a subject of the investigation.

It is no wonder Democrats just love corrupt Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/wqKy6PjzWp — Marcus Notrealius (@TheLieKeeper) May 14, 2026

The case comes as Ukraine faces intense pressure to combat high-level graft to advance EU membership and sustain Western support amid the ongoing war with Russia. It has sent shockwaves through Kyiv’s political elite and fueled public frustration over wartime corruption.

This remains a developing story. The investigation is ongoing, with potential for more suspects and revelations as the case moves forward.