11 Stabbed In Attack At Michigan Walmart

A stabbing incident at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, left at least 11 people injured, according to authorities.

The local sheriff’s office is investigating the attack and details are limited, but Michigan State Police confirmed that a suspect was in custody.

Meanwhile, T.J.Muscaro reports for The Epoch Times that Munson Healthcare posted on social media that 11 people were being treated at a hospital in northern Michigan, and a spokeswoman further said that all 11 were stabbing victims. Spokesperson Megan Brown said late Saturday that six were in critical condition and five were in serious condition.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office later said in a statement on social media that the suspect was a 42-year-old man who entered the store around 4:45 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy arrived within minutes of the suspect drawing his knife.

He was taken into custody, and people in the store also helped apprehend the suspect and treat victims, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Michael Shea said the suspect is believed to be a Michigan resident and the weapon used in the attack appeared to be a folding-style knife.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her office is in contact with police and that she will monitor the situation closely.

“I’m in touch with law enforcement about the horrible news out of Traverse City,” she said on X.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence. I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect.”

Deputy Director of the FBI, Dan Bongino said on X, “FBI personnel are responding to provide any necessary support to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of the attacks at the Walmart.”

Traverse City is a known tourist destination along the shore of Lake Michigan, close by Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, and known for other attractions such as wineries.

The incident occurred a little more than a month after a suspected gunman stormed into CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan. He injured a security guard but was then fatally shot by two congregation members who volunteer on a church security team.

“A parishioner struck the gunman with his vehicle as the gunman shot the vehicle repeatedly,” police chief Ryan Strong told reporters on June 22. “At least two staff members shot the gunman, causing the fatal wounds.”

Roughly 150 people were in the congregation that morning. The security guard suffered an injury to his leg.

“We are grateful for the heroic actions of the church’s staff members, who undoubtedly saved many lives and prevented a large-scale mass shooting,” the chief said.