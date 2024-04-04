15 Year Study: Vast Majority Of Children Grow Out Of Gender Confusion

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A landmark study conducted over the past 15 years has concluded that most children who experience confusion regarding their gender identity grow out of it and go on to feel content with their lives as men and women.

The study, carried out in the Netherlands by researchers from the University of Groningen, involved more than 2,700 children, tracking them from age 11 to their mid-twenties.

The Daily Mail reports that every three years, the individuals were asked how they felt about their gender.

At the beginning of the study, around 11 percent, or one in ten of the children, expressed ‘gender non-contentedness’.

However, by the age of 25, just 4 percent, or one in 25, said they ‘often’ or ‘sometimes’ felt discontent with their gender.

The study comes as the controversy over allowing children to be given puberty blocking hormones, or even gender reassignment surgery, rages on.

But not if they're plied with puberty blocking hormones or worse. https://t.co/22r9soF8JQ — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 3, 2024

The researchers noted, “The results of the current study might help adolescents to realise that it is normal to have some doubts about one’s identity and one’s gender identity during this age period and that this is also relatively common.”

Published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior, the study found that around 19 percent became more content with their gender over 15 years, while just 2 percent became less comfortable. Overall, 78 percent felt the same.

The authors further noted that “Gender non-contentedness, while being relatively common during early adolescence, in general decreases with age and appears to be associated with a poorer self-concept and mental health throughout development.”

Patrick Brown, a fellow at the conservative Ethics and Public Policy Center noted “This study provides even more reason to be skeptical towards aggressive steps to facilitate gender transition in childhood and adolescence.”

Brown added, “The fact that rates of satisfaction are lower even just a few years later suggests that for the vast majority of people, prudence and caution, rather than a rush towards permanent surgeries or hormone therapies, will be the best approach for teenagers struggling to make sense of the world and their place in it.”

A recent report by health data analytics firm Definitive Healthcare revealed that the rate of gender dysphoria increased in every state in America except South Dakota from 2018 to 2022 across all ages.

In some states it has increased by over 200 percent in just four years.

“Gender dysphoria diagnoses rose in nearly every U.S. state between 2018 and 2022, per a new Definitive Healthcare report.



Virginia (+274%), Indiana (+247%) and Utah (+193%) have seen the greatest increases in gender dysphoria diagnoses, while South Dakota (-23%), Hawai'i (+6%)… pic.twitter.com/M6GAwIBvUg — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 11, 2024

Since 2014, there has been an explosion in young adults identifying as transgender:

It's difficult to describe the increase in young adults identifying as transgender since 2014 in words. The graph captures it much better. Data from a CDC survey.

More in *Generations* and the excerpt in @TIME:https://t.co/pv1YVKHG7d pic.twitter.com/rHFRxbg4ZV — Jean Twenge (author of GENERATIONS, iGEN) (@jean_twenge) May 3, 2023

This has gone hand in hand with a massive increase in transgender surgeries and so called ‘gender affirming care’.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.