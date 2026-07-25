19 Million Eggs Pulled As Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 98 Across 17 States

The FDA and CDC have tied a growing Salmonella outbreak to eggs produced by Texas-based Midwest Poultry Services, which recalled roughly 1.5 million cartons - more than 19 million eggs - after the contamination surfaced. As of July 24, 98 people across 17 states had been sickened, according to the FDA, which said the recalled eggs are "a likely source of illnesses in this outbreak" and that its investigation is ongoing.

The recall itself went out through an FDA notice on July 22, before the illness count was attached. The eggs may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, a subtype that can cause serious and occasionally fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised.

"Midwest Poultry Services identified the issue on its two Texas farms through proactive environmental monitoring practices and root cause analysis," the company said, adding that it "is not distributing fresh eggs produced on its Texas farms at this time." The company said it began diverting eggs to a breaking plant, where they would be pasteurized to kill any pathogens, and characterized the recall as precautionary. It did not respond to a request for more detail on how it detected the possible contamination.

There is a wrinkle worth noting. The recalled eggs were produced between June 6 and July 3, but the outbreak's illness onsets stretch from Nov. 21, 2025 all the way to June 30, 2026 - a seven-month span far wider than the production window. That is why the FDA is describing the eggs as a likely source "in part" and says it is still investigating whether other foods are involved.

How To Check Your Carton

The eggs carried "sell by" or "best by" dates ranging from July 20 to Aug. 17. The recalled cartons carry an identifying code of P-1950 or 0840962 with a Julian date between 157 and 184, printed in date-coding ink on the side of the carton. No other Midwest Poultry Services products are affected.

The eggs were available at Kroger stores in Louisiana and Texas and Brookshire Grocery stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, as well as smaller retailers not named in the notice. They were also shipped to foodservice customers in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Kroger and Brookshire Grocery did not respond to requests for comment.

People who bought the eggs can return them for a full refund. Salmonella infection typically sets in 12 to 72 hours after exposure, with symptoms - diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps - usually lasting four to seven days.

Full list of recalled eggs:

Kroger Large 12 eggs

Kroger Large 18 eggs

Kroger Large 60 eggs

Kroger Extra Large 12 eggs

Kroger Medium 12 eggs

Kroger Medium 30 eggs

Kroger Jumbo 12 eggs

Simple Truth Cage Free Medium Brown 12 eggs

Simple Truth Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggs

Simple Truth Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggs

Simple Truth Cage Free Large Brown 24 eggs

Brookshire's Large 6 eggs

Brookshire's Large 12 Eggs

Brookshire's Large 18 Eggs

Brookshire's Large 36 Eggs

Brookshire's Large 60 Eggs

Brookshires Extra Large 18 Eggs

Brookshire's Jumbo 12 Eggs

Country Morning Large 12 Eggs

Country Morning Large 18 Eggs

Country Morning Large 2 ½ Dozen

Country Morning Extra Large 12 Eggs

Country Morning Medium 12 Eggs

Country Morning Jumbo 12 Eggs

Sunups Medium 2 1/2 Dozen

Grade AA Large Bulk X 30 DOZEN

Grade A Large Bulk X 15 DOZEN

Grade A Large Bulk - TICTAC

Grade A Large Bulk - BROWN - TICTAC

Grade A Medium Bulk X 30 DOZEN

Grade A Medium Bulk X 15 DOZEN

Grade A Extra Large Bulk X 15 DOZEN

Grade A Jumbo Bulk 20 eggs

h/t Epoch Times