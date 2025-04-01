212,268 Pounds Of Egg Products Potentially Containing Bleach Recalled

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Hundreds of thousands of pounds of egg items are being pulled off the market, citing the potential presence of an “unapproved substance,” according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Recalled liquid egg products. USDA

Michigan-based Cargill Kitchen Solutions is recalling “approximately 212,268 pounds of liquid egg products that may contain a cleaning solution with sodium hypochlorite,” the agency said in a March 28 recall announcement. “The problem was discovered when FSIS received a tip about the potential contamination of these products.”

According to a 2022 study, sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach, is a main ingredient in cleaners and has good sanitizing effects. One of its uses is sterilizing food factories. Ingestion of the compound can result in vomiting, nausea, and burning sensations in the mouth. When large amounts are ingested, it results in “serious toxicity.”

“After conducting an investigation and thorough assessment of the contents of the cleaning solution, FSIS scientists concluded that use of this product should not cause adverse health consequences, or the risk is negligible, resulting in a Class III recall.”

Class III is the lowest of the three recall classifications under the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is assigned to products that pose a “marginal risk” to people.

The recalled items were shipped to distributors in Ohio and Texas as well as for food service use in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, and Iowa. FSIS said the products could have been distributed nationwide.

The products were manufactured on March 12 and 13, with “use by” dates extending to August 2025 and March 2026. They were sold in 32 oz. cartons.

The agency has received no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the recalled products. It advised people who have ingested the item and are worried about illnesses to contact a health care provider.

In an emailed statement to The Epoch Times, Cargill said the products were voluntarily recalled “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, and food service locations are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” FSIS said.

Individuals with questions about the recall can contact Cargill Kitchen Solutions at 1-844-419-1574.

Multiple other food recalls have been initiated over the past years due to the presence of unapproved substances.

In February last year, New York-based MF Meats withdrew more than 93,000 pounds of raw meat products out of concern they could have been contaminated with “non-food grade mineral seal oil, which is not approved for use in meat processing.”

Back in August 2022, Kraft Heinz recalled around 5,760 cases of juice drink blend beverages. The recall was triggered after a “diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line” at one of the company’s factories.

The issue emerged after Kraft Heinz received multiple complaints from customers about the taste of the item.