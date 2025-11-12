3 US States Report New Avian Flu Outbreaks

Authored by Naveen Athrappully viaThe Epoch Times,

Five new avian flu outbreaks affecting thousands of birds across three U.S. states were recently confirmed, according to a Nov. 6 update from the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

In Indiana, outbreaks were reported in three counties, affecting 25,610 birds. Around 113,000 birds were affected in Michigan, and in Washington state, a relatively smaller outbreak involving nine birds occurred.

Bird flu can infect humans, with severity ranging from mild to severe, including death, according to a December 2024 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The current public health risk from avian flu is “low,” the CDC said in a Sept. 16 update.

Nationwide, there have been 70 infection cases reported since 2024, with one death, it said, adding that there is no known person-to-person spread of the illness.

According to a Nov. 5 statement from the Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH), “federal and state partners are working jointly on additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flocks.”

“Testing of nearby flocks is important to verify the virus has not spread in the area. BOAH staff will be reaching out to flock owners within surveillance zones to offer testing,” the statement said.

Authorities are also monitoring wild birds and dairy cattle for avian flu, the agency said.

BOAH advised hobby poultry owners to be aware of signs of avian flu and report any illness or death among their birds to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Symptoms of flu infection include sudden death without any clinical signs, reduced egg production, soft-shelled eggs, diarrhea, lack of appetite or energy, and swelling or purple discoloration of the head, hocks, comb, and eyelids, it said.

“Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk; cooked poultry and eggs and pasteurized dairy products are safe to eat,” BOAH said.

According to the department, the current outbreak has been active throughout the United States since February 2022. In addition to birds, mammalian species, including dairy cattle and wildlife, have also been diagnosed with avian flu.

In a Nov. 5 statement, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said that avian flu infection was discovered in two commercial flocks from Ottawa County.

MDARD advised people who are in contact with commercial flocks to wash their hands after handling the birds and avoid sharing equipment or supplies between coops.

“Adhering to biosecurity measures and using personal protective equipment (PPE) continue to be vital in helping ensure the health of Michigan’s domestic animals and the general public,” the agency said.

“MDARD is continuing to work diligently with local, state, and federal partners to quickly respond to reports of sick domestic animals to best mitigate the spread of HPAI and provide outreach.”

According to the CDC, mild symptoms of avian flu infection among humans include eye redness and irritation, headaches, fatigue, sore throat, cough, muscle or body aches, and mild fever.

Signs of moderate to severe disease include high fever, seizures, altered consciousness, and difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath.

An avian flu infection in human beings can result in pneumonia, acute kidney injury, respiratory failure, and multi-organ failure.

Worldwide, a total of 991 cases of human avian flu infections have been reported from 25 nations between Jan. 1, 2003, and Sept. 25, 2025, according to a Nov. 7 report from the World Health Organization. Out of these, 476 cases were fatal, resulting in a case fatality rate of 48 percent.

Of the 991 cases, 479 were reported from the Western Pacific Region, including Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Australia, Laos, and Cambodia.

CDC recommends people infected with avian flu get treated with the antiviral drug oseltamivir “because this medication has the most human data to support its use of any flu antivirals for treatment of bird flu,” the agency said in a May 2 statement.

“People who are hospitalized with bird flu should be treated with oseltamivir as soon as possible; they may also be given oseltamivir for longer than 5 days, based on disease severity and their healthcare providers’ clinical judgement.”