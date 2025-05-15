3M Settles New Jersey's 'Forever Chemicals' Contamination Lawsuit For $450 Million

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Chemical manufacturer 3M has entered into a settlement agreement with New Jersey to resolve claims accusing the company of contaminating water and other natural resources with PFAS substances, popularly known as “forever chemicals,” the state Attorney General’s office said in a May 13 statement.

A view of the exterior of the new Dutch head office of international technology company 3M in Delft, on Nov. 5, 2014. Koen Van Weel/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The settlement, valued at up to $450 million and subject to court approval, is the “largest statewide PFAS settlement in New Jersey history,” said the statement. It resolves certain lawsuits filed by the state against the company in 2019.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are used in fabric, furniture, industrial products, and several household items. Known as “forever chemicals” because of their inability to degrade over time, these substances continue to accumulate in human beings and the environment.

The chemicals have been found in drinking water, livestock, and food packaging, and are linked to several adverse health issues such as cancers, endocrine disorders, developmental issues in fetuses, and negative impacts on reproduction and immune function.

The settlement amount will be paid over a period of 25 years, with around $275 million to $325 million scheduled to be paid between 2026 and 2034, and the remainder between 2035 and 2050.

The first lawsuit on the matter was a complaint filed in March 2019. It alleged that New Jersey sustained environmental damage from 3M’s role in contaminating the Chambers Works site in Pennsville and Carneys Point in Salem County.

The second lawsuit, also filed in March 2019, made similar claims against the company’s Parlin facility in Sayreville in Middlesex County.

A third complaint was filed against 3M and other manufacturers in May 2019, citing environmental damage and violation of the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act. This was related to the manufacture and sale of certain products that allegedly contained or broke down into PFAS chemicals.

With the settlement agreement, all these lawsuits are now resolved.

“For decades, 3M knew that their PFAS chemicals were forever contaminating the New Jersey environment. But they continued to pollute the environment and escape accountability. That ends now,” said Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

“New Jersey has some of the highest levels of PFAS in the country. That’s why New Jersey has been leading the national charge against corporate polluters who contaminate our drinking water and harm our state’s communities.”

The agreement also settles 3M’s liability related to a statewide PFAS directive issued in 2019 by New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection.

Announcing the settlement in a May 12 statement, 3M said it had committed to ending all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025 and was “on track to do so.”

“This agreement is another important step toward reducing risk and uncertainty on these legacy issues, allowing 3M to focus on its strategic priorities,” it said.

“In the agreement, the State specifically recognized that 3M ‘has taken actions, which other companies have not taken, to cease manufacturing’ PFAS.”

Tackling PFAS Contamination

3M has previously settled claims related to PFAS contamination. In June 2023, the company reached a $10.3 billion settlement with multiple public drinking water systems. The amount was set to be paid over a period of 13 years.

The company was caught up in another complaint in December when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against 3M and DuPont for allegedly misleading consumers about the safety of PFAS.

“Defendants marketed products containing harmful PFAS chemicals for over 70 years and were aware of the harmful effects of PFAS chemicals for over 50 years,” the state said in the lawsuit.

The Trump administration is taking action to combat PFAS contamination.

On April 28, Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), outlined certain actions the agency intends to take on the matter.

Such actions include establishing liability frameworks to ensure polluters pay for contamination and creating limitation guidelines for PFAS manufacturers.

“I have long been concerned about PFAS and the efforts to help states and communities dealing with legacy contamination in their backyards,” Zeldin said.

“This is just a start of the work we will do on PFAS to ensure Americans have the cleanest air, land, and water.

“With today’s announcement, we are tackling PFAS from all of EPA’s program offices, advancing research and testing, stopping PFAS from getting into drinking water systems, holding polluters accountable.”