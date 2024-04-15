60% Of Poles Feel Healthcare Is Falling Short; Only 1 In 3 Americans Feel Same

Just over six in ten people in Poland feel that their healthcare system frequently lets patients down.

That’s according to a survey run by Statista’s Global Consumer Insights, which looks at perceptions of healthcare services in different countries around the world.

As Anna Fleck reports, data shows that of the OECD countries selected for this chart, South Koreans had a far more positive view of their healthcare system, with only 13 percent saying they felt the same way.

According to an Ipsos survey conducted in 2022, the main issues that patients cite internationally when it comes to their country’s state of healthcare are access to treatment, waiting times and the cost of treatments.

A lack of staff is also a widespread concern, with many nations globally currently facing the challenge of a shortage of healthcare professionals, which can lead to poorer quality of care as workers are stretched thin.