7,000 People Die Every Hour...

In 2023, nearly 62 million lives were lost worldwide - an average of around 7,000 deaths every hour.

These numbers reflect the impacts of aging, illness, and conflict, and Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao takes a further look into the countries with the most deaths every hour.

Data is sourced from the latest UN Population Prospects and figures are rounded.

Ranked: Countries with the Most Deaths (2023)

At the top of the list, China lost more than 1,300 people every hour in 2023. This is about 300 more deaths than second-ranked India (roughly 1,000 people ever hour).

RankCountryDeaths in 2023Deaths per Hour
1🇨🇳 China11,684,1771,334
2🇮🇳 India9,507,0081,085
3🇺🇸 U.S.2,975,658340
4🇳🇬 Nigeria2,675,442305
5🇮🇩 Indonesia2,117,706242
6🇷🇺 Russia1,794,857205
7🇵🇰 Pakistan1,600,313183
8🇯🇵 Japan1,524,430174
9🇧🇷 Brazil1,494,154171
10🇩🇪 Germany1,034,140118
11🇨🇩 DRC901,851103
12🇧🇩 Bangladesh859,07598
13🇲🇽 Mexico799,36691
14🇪🇹 Ethiopia767,01888
15🇵🇭 Philippines716,49082
16🇮🇹 Italy663,44876
17🇻🇳 Vietnam659,98075
18🇬🇧 UK653,74775
19🇹🇭 Thailand637,30673
20🇪🇬 Egypt625,44971
21🇫🇷 France616,09570
22🇿🇦 South Africa584,01567
23🇹🇷 Turkey551,59863
24🇲🇲 Myanmar495,47057
25🇺🇦 Ukraine495,42157
26🇪🇸 Spain447,46351
27🇮🇷 Iran423,36748
28🇵🇱 Poland412,31047
29🇰🇪 Kenya399,02446
30🇹🇿 Tanzania385,79944
31🇦🇷 Argentina349,19540
32🇰🇷 South Korea345,50239
33🇸🇩 Sudan320,49137
34🇨🇦 Canada311,82436
35🇨🇴 Colombia282,43332
36🇷🇴 Romania257,11929
37🇰🇵 North Korea255,82629
38🇦🇴 Angola254,48229
39🇦🇫 Afghanistan240,29627
40🇨🇮 Ivory Coast238,74127
41🇬🇭 Ghana237,86927
42🇺🇬 Uganda235,58327
43🇲🇿 Mozambique235,52027
44🇲🇬 Madagascar234,84127
45🇳🇪 Niger231,74626
46🇺🇿 Uzbekistan221,24925
47🇩🇿 Algeria214,25924
48🇻🇪 Venezuela213,95524
49🇹🇩 Chad213,12324
50🇲🇦 Morocco212,62424
51🇳🇵 Nepal205,84123
52🇹🇼 Taiwan205,33923
53🇲🇱 Mali205,04723
54🇨🇲 Cameroon202,88223
55🇾🇪 Yemen188,76422
56🇮🇶 Iraq186,26621
57🇵🇪 Peru185,86121
58🇦🇺 Australia183,92421
59🇧🇫 Burkina Faso183,37521
60🇲🇾 Malaysia181,16621
61🇸🇴 Somalia180,55421
62🇳🇱 Netherlands169,32019
63🇱🇰 Sri Lanka162,45319
64🇰🇿 Kazakhstan136,38816
65🇬🇳 Guinea131,45515
66🇭🇺 Hungary128,06315
67🇨🇱 Chile127,69115
68🇬🇷 Greece127,01814
69🇿🇼 Zimbabwe124,41214
70🇧🇯 Benin124,13214
71🇧🇾 Belarus121,58714
72🇸🇾 Syria118,90014
73🇵🇹 Portugal115,91713
74🇧🇪 Belgium113,79113
75🇨🇿 Czech Republic113,52513
76🇲🇼 Malawi113,18113
77🇨🇺 Cuba111,81913
78🇰🇭 Cambodia111,34013
79🇸🇸 South Sudan110,33913
80🇿🇲 Zambia107,91712
81🇧🇬 Bulgaria102,98012
82🇸🇳 Senegal100,88212
83🇸🇪 Sweden93,94411
84🇷🇸 Serbia93,92811
85🇦🇹 Austria93,22311
86🇪🇨 Ecuador92,20411
87🇧🇮 Burundi91,96310
88🇭🇹 Haiti90,96610
89🇧🇴 Bolivia87,81210
90🇬🇹 Guatemala87,52310
91🇷🇼 Rwanda82,8269
92🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia77,8379
93🇹🇳 Tunisia74,0718
94🇨🇭 Switzerland73,7888
95🇹🇬 Togo71,6618
96🇩🇴 Dominican Republic70,8238
97🇸🇱 Sierra Leone70,1168
98🇦🇿 Azerbaijan67,8428
99🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea67,7008
100🇫🇮 Finland59,9847
101🇩🇰 Denmark57,2757
102🇭🇰 Hong Kong57,1907
103🇭🇷 Croatia55,0296
104🇸🇰 Slovakia54,1676
105🇮🇱 Israel51,2946
106🇱🇾 Libya48,6106
107🇨🇫 Central African Republic48,5296
108🇱🇦 Laos47,6825
109🇭🇳 Honduras47,6705
110🇹🇯 Tajikistan47,5955
111🇸🇻 El Salvador47,4435
112🇬🇪 Georgia45,0775
113🇱🇷 Liberia44,3335
114🇳🇴 Norway44,1435
115🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina42,8615
116🇹🇲 Turkmenistan42,5755
117🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan42,2005
118🇲🇩 Moldova41,7305
119🇱🇹 Lithuania40,9405
120🇵🇾 Paraguay39,0344
121🇵🇸 Palestine38,9374
122🇨🇬 Congo38,8804
123🇳🇿 New Zealand37,6864
124🇮🇪 Ireland35,5504
125🇯🇴 Jordan34,8734
126🇵🇷 Puerto Rico34,6644
127🇱🇧 Lebanon34,4194
128🇺🇾 Uruguay33,1454
129🇳🇮 Nicaragua31,2944
130🇨🇷 Costa Rica27,8613
131🇸🇬 Singapore27,7283
132🇲🇷 Mauritania27,7253
133🇱🇻 Latvia27,6143
134🇦🇲 Armenia27,5793
135🇱🇸 Lesotho24,6123
136🇦🇱 Albania23,4283
137🇯🇲 Jamaica22,9333
138🇸🇮 Slovenia21,5812
139🇵🇦 Panama21,2722
140🇪🇷 Eritrea20,9842
141🇲🇳 Mongolia20,3402
142🇲🇰 North Macedonia19,8632
143🇳🇦 Namibia18,2792
144🇬🇲 Gambia16,9752
145🇪🇪 Estonia16,6932
146🇬🇦 Gabon15,5772
147🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau15,1812
148🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea14,5562
149🇧🇼 Botswana14,1972
150🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago12,5771
151🇲🇺 Mauritius11,1241
152🇹🇱 Timor-Leste10,0651
153🇽🇰 Kosovo9,9811
154🇦🇪 UAE9,9161
155🇴🇲 Oman9,5971
156🇨🇾 Cyprus9,4991
157🇸🇿 Eswatini9,4751
158🇰🇼 Kuwait8,6241
159🇩🇯 Djibouti8,5961
160🇫🇯 Fiji8,5531
161🇲🇪 Montenegro7,2091
162🇰🇲 Comoros6,1191
163🇬🇾 Guyana6,0491
164🇧🇹 Bhutan4,8051
165🇷🇪 Réunion4,7971
166🇱🇺 Luxembourg4,6421
167🇸🇷 Suriname4,1820
168🇸🇧 Solomon Islands4,1130
169🇲🇹 Malta3,9280
170🇪🇭 Western Sahara3,6780
171🇬🇵 Guadeloupe3,5600
172🇲🇶 Martinique3,5020
173🇧🇸 Bahamas3,4800
174🇲🇴 Macau3,4230
175🇧🇭 Bahrain3,2780
176🇧🇧 Barbados2,9960
177🇶🇦 Qatar2,7710
178🇨🇻 Cape Verde2,6420
179🇮🇸 Iceland2,6120
180🇧🇳 Brunei2,4000
181🇧🇿 Belize2,0250
182🇨🇼 Curaçao1,8440
183🇳🇨 New Caledonia1,8180
184🇻🇺 Vanuatu1,6290
185🇱🇨 Saint Lucia1,5440
186🇬🇫 French Guiana1,5020
187🇼🇸 Samoa1,3340
188🇻🇮 U.S. Virgin Islands1,3210
189🇸🇹 São Tomé & Príncipe1,2870
190🇲🇻 Maldives1,2300
191🇻🇨 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines1,1650
192🇯🇪 Jersey1,1500
193🇬🇺 Guam1,1440
194🇸🇨 Seychelles1,0510
195🇬🇩 Grenada1,0370
196🇦🇼 Aruba1,0340
197🇵🇫 French Polynesia1,0260
198🇰🇮 Kiribati9340
199🇮🇲 Isle of Man8820
200🇫🇲 Micronesia8600
201🇾🇹 Mayotte8540
202🇩🇲 Dominica8490
203🇲🇨 Monaco8170
204🇹🇴 Tonga6740
205🇦🇬 Antigua & Barbuda6430
206🇬🇬 Guernsey5950
207🇧🇲 Bermuda5730
208🇫🇴 Faroe Islands5640
209🇬🇱 Greenland5510
210🇦🇩 Andorra4910
211🇰🇳 Saint Kitts & Nevis4660
212🇰🇾 Cayman Islands3510
213🇸🇽 Sint Maarten3470
214🇹🇨 Turks and Caicos Islands3420
215🇦🇸 American Samoa3340
216🇱🇮 Liechtenstein3000
217🇲🇭 Marshall Islands2710
218🇸🇲 San Marino2700
219🇧🇶 Caribbean Netherlands2580
220🇲🇫 Saint Martin2550
221🇬🇮 Gibraltar2500
222🇻🇬 British Virgin Islands2330
223🇲🇵 Northern Mariana Islands2120
224🇵🇼 Palau2040
225🇨🇰 Cook Islands1320
226🇦🇮 Anguilla960
227🇹🇻 Tuvalu900
228🇳🇷 Nauru890
229🇸🇭 Saint Helena890
230🇼🇫 Wallis & Futuna880
231🇵🇲 Saint Pierre & Miquelon820
232🇧🇱 Saint Barthélemy700
233🇲🇸 Montserrat600
234🇫🇰 Falkland Islands270
235🇳🇺 Niue270
236🇹🇰 Tokelau140
237🇻🇦 Vatican City130
N/A🌎 World61,654,5897,038

Note: Figures are rounded to closest whole number for deaths per hour

Put together, nearly one-in-three deaths every hour occur in India or China.

Going through the rest of the list, the U.S. (340) and Nigeria (305) have nearly the same number of hourly deaths, as do Indonesia (242), and Russia (205).

These six countries account for half of all global deaths every hour.

For two of them, Russia and China, their death rate is currently higher than their birth rate, and with low immigration, both their populations are officially shrinking.

What Shrinking Populations Mean for China and Russia

Both countries will have to contend with an aging population, shrinking workforces, and an increase in related social costs like healthcare.

For Russia, its demographic concerns are also exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, already impacting an economy under sanctions. Brain drain is also a serious issue.

Meanwhile China built its economic engine on top of an abundant and cost-competitive workforce. As it loses that advantage, a potential economic stagnation—similar to Japan in the 90s—could stifle future growth.

