7,000 People Die Every Hour...

In 2023, nearly 62 million lives were lost worldwide - an average of around 7,000 deaths every hour.

These numbers reflect the impacts of aging, illness, and conflict, and Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao takes a further look into the countries with the most deaths every hour.

Data is sourced from the latest UN Population Prospects and figures are rounded.

Ranked: Countries with the Most Deaths (2023)

At the top of the list, China lost more than 1,300 people every hour in 2023. This is about 300 more deaths than second-ranked India (roughly 1,000 people ever hour).

Rank Country Deaths in 2023 Deaths per Hour 1 🇨🇳 China 11,684,177 1,334 2 🇮🇳 India 9,507,008 1,085 3 🇺🇸 U.S. 2,975,658 340 4 🇳🇬 Nigeria 2,675,442 305 5 🇮🇩 Indonesia 2,117,706 242 6 🇷🇺 Russia 1,794,857 205 7 🇵🇰 Pakistan 1,600,313 183 8 🇯🇵 Japan 1,524,430 174 9 🇧🇷 Brazil 1,494,154 171 10 🇩🇪 Germany 1,034,140 118 11 🇨🇩 DRC 901,851 103 12 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 859,075 98 13 🇲🇽 Mexico 799,366 91 14 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 767,018 88 15 🇵🇭 Philippines 716,490 82 16 🇮🇹 Italy 663,448 76 17 🇻🇳 Vietnam 659,980 75 18 🇬🇧 UK 653,747 75 19 🇹🇭 Thailand 637,306 73 20 🇪🇬 Egypt 625,449 71 21 🇫🇷 France 616,095 70 22 🇿🇦 South Africa 584,015 67 23 🇹🇷 Turkey 551,598 63 24 🇲🇲 Myanmar 495,470 57 25 🇺🇦 Ukraine 495,421 57 26 🇪🇸 Spain 447,463 51 27 🇮🇷 Iran 423,367 48 28 🇵🇱 Poland 412,310 47 29 🇰🇪 Kenya 399,024 46 30 🇹🇿 Tanzania 385,799 44 31 🇦🇷 Argentina 349,195 40 32 🇰🇷 South Korea 345,502 39 33 🇸🇩 Sudan 320,491 37 34 🇨🇦 Canada 311,824 36 35 🇨🇴 Colombia 282,433 32 36 🇷🇴 Romania 257,119 29 37 🇰🇵 North Korea 255,826 29 38 🇦🇴 Angola 254,482 29 39 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 240,296 27 40 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast 238,741 27 41 🇬🇭 Ghana 237,869 27 42 🇺🇬 Uganda 235,583 27 43 🇲🇿 Mozambique 235,520 27 44 🇲🇬 Madagascar 234,841 27 45 🇳🇪 Niger 231,746 26 46 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 221,249 25 47 🇩🇿 Algeria 214,259 24 48 🇻🇪 Venezuela 213,955 24 49 🇹🇩 Chad 213,123 24 50 🇲🇦 Morocco 212,624 24 51 🇳🇵 Nepal 205,841 23 52 🇹🇼 Taiwan 205,339 23 53 🇲🇱 Mali 205,047 23 54 🇨🇲 Cameroon 202,882 23 55 🇾🇪 Yemen 188,764 22 56 🇮🇶 Iraq 186,266 21 57 🇵🇪 Peru 185,861 21 58 🇦🇺 Australia 183,924 21 59 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 183,375 21 60 🇲🇾 Malaysia 181,166 21 61 🇸🇴 Somalia 180,554 21 62 🇳🇱 Netherlands 169,320 19 63 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 162,453 19 64 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 136,388 16 65 🇬🇳 Guinea 131,455 15 66 🇭🇺 Hungary 128,063 15 67 🇨🇱 Chile 127,691 15 68 🇬🇷 Greece 127,018 14 69 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 124,412 14 70 🇧🇯 Benin 124,132 14 71 🇧🇾 Belarus 121,587 14 72 🇸🇾 Syria 118,900 14 73 🇵🇹 Portugal 115,917 13 74 🇧🇪 Belgium 113,791 13 75 🇨🇿 Czech Republic 113,525 13 76 🇲🇼 Malawi 113,181 13 77 🇨🇺 Cuba 111,819 13 78 🇰🇭 Cambodia 111,340 13 79 🇸🇸 South Sudan 110,339 13 80 🇿🇲 Zambia 107,917 12 81 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 102,980 12 82 🇸🇳 Senegal 100,882 12 83 🇸🇪 Sweden 93,944 11 84 🇷🇸 Serbia 93,928 11 85 🇦🇹 Austria 93,223 11 86 🇪🇨 Ecuador 92,204 11 87 🇧🇮 Burundi 91,963 10 88 🇭🇹 Haiti 90,966 10 89 🇧🇴 Bolivia 87,812 10 90 🇬🇹 Guatemala 87,523 10 91 🇷🇼 Rwanda 82,826 9 92 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 77,837 9 93 🇹🇳 Tunisia 74,071 8 94 🇨🇭 Switzerland 73,788 8 95 🇹🇬 Togo 71,661 8 96 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 70,823 8 97 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 70,116 8 98 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 67,842 8 99 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 67,700 8 100 🇫🇮 Finland 59,984 7 101 🇩🇰 Denmark 57,275 7 102 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 57,190 7 103 🇭🇷 Croatia 55,029 6 104 🇸🇰 Slovakia 54,167 6 105 🇮🇱 Israel 51,294 6 106 🇱🇾 Libya 48,610 6 107 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 48,529 6 108 🇱🇦 Laos 47,682 5 109 🇭🇳 Honduras 47,670 5 110 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 47,595 5 111 🇸🇻 El Salvador 47,443 5 112 🇬🇪 Georgia 45,077 5 113 🇱🇷 Liberia 44,333 5 114 🇳🇴 Norway 44,143 5 115 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina 42,861 5 116 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 42,575 5 117 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 42,200 5 118 🇲🇩 Moldova 41,730 5 119 🇱🇹 Lithuania 40,940 5 120 🇵🇾 Paraguay 39,034 4 121 🇵🇸 Palestine 38,937 4 122 🇨🇬 Congo 38,880 4 123 🇳🇿 New Zealand 37,686 4 124 🇮🇪 Ireland 35,550 4 125 🇯🇴 Jordan 34,873 4 126 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico 34,664 4 127 🇱🇧 Lebanon 34,419 4 128 🇺🇾 Uruguay 33,145 4 129 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 31,294 4 130 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 27,861 3 131 🇸🇬 Singapore 27,728 3 132 🇲🇷 Mauritania 27,725 3 133 🇱🇻 Latvia 27,614 3 134 🇦🇲 Armenia 27,579 3 135 🇱🇸 Lesotho 24,612 3 136 🇦🇱 Albania 23,428 3 137 🇯🇲 Jamaica 22,933 3 138 🇸🇮 Slovenia 21,581 2 139 🇵🇦 Panama 21,272 2 140 🇪🇷 Eritrea 20,984 2 141 🇲🇳 Mongolia 20,340 2 142 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 19,863 2 143 🇳🇦 Namibia 18,279 2 144 🇬🇲 Gambia 16,975 2 145 🇪🇪 Estonia 16,693 2 146 🇬🇦 Gabon 15,577 2 147 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 15,181 2 148 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea 14,556 2 149 🇧🇼 Botswana 14,197 2 150 🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago 12,577 1 151 🇲🇺 Mauritius 11,124 1 152 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 10,065 1 153 🇽🇰 Kosovo 9,981 1 154 🇦🇪 UAE 9,916 1 155 🇴🇲 Oman 9,597 1 156 🇨🇾 Cyprus 9,499 1 157 🇸🇿 Eswatini 9,475 1 158 🇰🇼 Kuwait 8,624 1 159 🇩🇯 Djibouti 8,596 1 160 🇫🇯 Fiji 8,553 1 161 🇲🇪 Montenegro 7,209 1 162 🇰🇲 Comoros 6,119 1 163 🇬🇾 Guyana 6,049 1 164 🇧🇹 Bhutan 4,805 1 165 🇷🇪 Réunion 4,797 1 166 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 4,642 1 167 🇸🇷 Suriname 4,182 0 168 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands 4,113 0 169 🇲🇹 Malta 3,928 0 170 🇪🇭 Western Sahara 3,678 0 171 🇬🇵 Guadeloupe 3,560 0 172 🇲🇶 Martinique 3,502 0 173 🇧🇸 Bahamas 3,480 0 174 🇲🇴 Macau 3,423 0 175 🇧🇭 Bahrain 3,278 0 176 🇧🇧 Barbados 2,996 0 177 🇶🇦 Qatar 2,771 0 178 🇨🇻 Cape Verde 2,642 0 179 🇮🇸 Iceland 2,612 0 180 🇧🇳 Brunei 2,400 0 181 🇧🇿 Belize 2,025 0 182 🇨🇼 Curaçao 1,844 0 183 🇳🇨 New Caledonia 1,818 0 184 🇻🇺 Vanuatu 1,629 0 185 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia 1,544 0 186 🇬🇫 French Guiana 1,502 0 187 🇼🇸 Samoa 1,334 0 188 🇻🇮 U.S. Virgin Islands 1,321 0 189 🇸🇹 São Tomé & Príncipe 1,287 0 190 🇲🇻 Maldives 1,230 0 191 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines 1,165 0 192 🇯🇪 Jersey 1,150 0 193 🇬🇺 Guam 1,144 0 194 🇸🇨 Seychelles 1,051 0 195 🇬🇩 Grenada 1,037 0 196 🇦🇼 Aruba 1,034 0 197 🇵🇫 French Polynesia 1,026 0 198 🇰🇮 Kiribati 934 0 199 🇮🇲 Isle of Man 882 0 200 🇫🇲 Micronesia 860 0 201 🇾🇹 Mayotte 854 0 202 🇩🇲 Dominica 849 0 203 🇲🇨 Monaco 817 0 204 🇹🇴 Tonga 674 0 205 🇦🇬 Antigua & Barbuda 643 0 206 🇬🇬 Guernsey 595 0 207 🇧🇲 Bermuda 573 0 208 🇫🇴 Faroe Islands 564 0 209 🇬🇱 Greenland 551 0 210 🇦🇩 Andorra 491 0 211 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts & Nevis 466 0 212 🇰🇾 Cayman Islands 351 0 213 🇸🇽 Sint Maarten 347 0 214 🇹🇨 Turks and Caicos Islands 342 0 215 🇦🇸 American Samoa 334 0 216 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein 300 0 217 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands 271 0 218 🇸🇲 San Marino 270 0 219 🇧🇶 Caribbean Netherlands 258 0 220 🇲🇫 Saint Martin 255 0 221 🇬🇮 Gibraltar 250 0 222 🇻🇬 British Virgin Islands 233 0 223 🇲🇵 Northern Mariana Islands 212 0 224 🇵🇼 Palau 204 0 225 🇨🇰 Cook Islands 132 0 226 🇦🇮 Anguilla 96 0 227 🇹🇻 Tuvalu 90 0 228 🇳🇷 Nauru 89 0 229 🇸🇭 Saint Helena 89 0 230 🇼🇫 Wallis & Futuna 88 0 231 🇵🇲 Saint Pierre & Miquelon 82 0 232 🇧🇱 Saint Barthélemy 70 0 233 🇲🇸 Montserrat 60 0 234 🇫🇰 Falkland Islands 27 0 235 🇳🇺 Niue 27 0 236 🇹🇰 Tokelau 14 0 237 🇻🇦 Vatican City 13 0 N/A 🌎 World 61,654,589 7,038

Note: Figures are rounded to closest whole number for deaths per hour

Put together, nearly one-in-three deaths every hour occur in India or China.

Going through the rest of the list, the U.S. (340) and Nigeria (305) have nearly the same number of hourly deaths, as do Indonesia (242), and Russia (205).

These six countries account for half of all global deaths every hour.

For two of them, Russia and China, their death rate is currently higher than their birth rate, and with low immigration, both their populations are officially shrinking.

What Shrinking Populations Mean for China and Russia

Both countries will have to contend with an aging population, shrinking workforces, and an increase in related social costs like healthcare.

For Russia, its demographic concerns are also exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, already impacting an economy under sanctions. Brain drain is also a serious issue.

Meanwhile China built its economic engine on top of an abundant and cost-competitive workforce. As it loses that advantage, a potential economic stagnation—similar to Japan in the 90s—could stifle future growth.

We know what the first question is after reading this article. Check out: Global Births per Hour, by Country for an overview of the other side of the spectrum.