Active Investigation Launched After "French Connection" Star Gene Hackman & Wife Found Dead

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that an investigation is underway into the deaths of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog.

Hackman, 95, Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their dog were all found dead after deputies entered their home around 1345 local time Wednesday.

"We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail," the sheriff's office said, adding, "This is an active investigation - however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor."

NBC affiliate KOB of Albuquerque reported that a neighbor called the local sheriff's office to conduct a welfare check earlier Wednesday. The bodies of "The French Connection" star were not formally identified until 1230 local time Thursday.

Hackman was one of the top actors of his generation, portraying villains, heroes, and antiheroes in dozens of movies from the 1960s until his retirement in the early 2000s. His final on-screen appearance was in the 2004 film Welcome to Mooseport.