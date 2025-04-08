This Again: Fauci Touts "The Next Outbreak"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Footage has emerged of Anthony Fauci telling an audience at the New Orleans Book Festival, where he was hawking his COVID book, that there will be a new pandemic in the near future, and that it will be a new respiratory virus with a higher rate of morbidity than COVID.

“The next outbreak will be of a respiratory disease that’s easily transmissible, that has a significant degree of morbidity,” Fauci asserted.

The last one wasn’t an outbreak, it came out of a lab where people you funded were f*cking around with pathogens to make them more deadly to humans.

Does this guy ever stop?

🚨 NEW – Anthony Fauci says "the next outbreak will be of a respiratory disease that's easily transmissible, that has a significant degree of morbidity" pic.twitter.com/psUrIGwB45 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 5, 2025

Like some upcoming movie they’re working on — Evil Ken (@EVIL_KEN) April 7, 2025

Get this SOB off the stage, out of the public, on trial, and in jail. I'm sick of his face. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) April 5, 2025

Aw hell no, we’re not doing this again.

When the sequel’s already written by the same guy who directed the first one. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 5, 2025

It sounds like a threat.

In other words, I'll get it right, next time? Good grief. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) April 5, 2025

He predicted COVID two years before it happened.

Reminds me of when he "predicted" a surprise outbreak to happen during trumps first administration in 2017 pic.twitter.com/XN9gQ9fyY3 — HelioWave (@heliodown) April 5, 2025

All he does is salivate over the next pandemic.

Before these sociopaths started manipulating viruses in a lab, a severe disease came along about once a century.



And that was largely before modern hygiene.



Now they talk about the next Covid like next year’s flu season.



You cannot have enough contempt for these monsters. https://t.co/587TqvOE2v — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 5, 2025

