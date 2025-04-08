print-icon
This Again: Fauci Touts "The Next Outbreak"

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Footage has emerged of Anthony Fauci telling an audience at the New Orleans Book Festival, where he was hawking his COVID book, that there will be a new pandemic in the near future, and that it will be a new respiratory virus with a higher rate of morbidity than COVID.

“The next outbreak will be of a respiratory disease that’s easily transmissible, that has a significant degree of morbidity,” Fauci asserted.

The last one wasn’t an outbreak, it came out of a lab where people you funded were f*cking around with pathogens to make them more deadly to humans.

Does this guy ever stop?

Aw hell no, we’re not doing this again.

It sounds like a threat.

He predicted COVID two years before it happened.

All he does is salivate over the next pandemic.

*  *  *

