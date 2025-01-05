"All Ingredients Sourced Locally": From Sidewalk To NYC Halal Food Truck

"Omg I can't believe what I just saw! Please don't buy food from this food truck! He throws food scraps to the pigeons and then he captures the pigeons to sell them! I swear I have seen crazy but this tops it all! This food truck is located in Queens New York, at the corner of Queens Blvd and Junction Blvd, across from the Rego Park mall, right in front of TD bank," Instagram user ori.the.minion wrote last week.

NYC halal food cart worker caught catching pigeon with bare hands: ‘Beyond disgusted’ pic.twitter.com/CQfUrFuBMY — New York Post (@nypost) January 4, 2025

The New York Post interviewed Oriana Biersack, who witnessed the pigeon kidnapping by the operator of the MS Halal truck near the Rego Center Mall on Queens Boulevard last week and reported the incident to the city Department of Health.

"I am beyond disgusted," she told NYPost, adding, "After that, I saw him grab water and he was rinsing his hand and swishing water in his mouth … He was sticking his fingers into his mouth and scrubbing his teeth with his fingers. I was shocked at what I was seeing but I didn't record the rest."

One X user joked, "It's an NYC food truck. That pigeon is probably the most sanitary thing in there."

It’s an NYC food truck. That pigeon is probably the most sanitary thing in there. — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) January 5, 2025

Another:

Oh my God, are they eating the birds? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) January 4, 2025

"All ingredients sourced locally," Thought Police HQ joked on X.

All ingredients sourced locally. — Thought Police HQ (@ThoughtPolic3HQ) January 4, 2025

Ha.

Make pigeons not food again pic.twitter.com/9oInOS96Nn — 🇺🇸 Jake 🇺🇸 (@JakeOnTheRight) January 5, 2025

Besides the pigeons, migrants have been eating the ...

People are now eating rats in NYC.

Just another day in NYC...pic.twitter.com/tCUNU362jv — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 6, 2022

They literally allow people to cook rats on the side of the street in NYC.



🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/A5odj1BONj — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 15, 2024

Nooooo they’ve never eat pets. Just roasting up Guinea pigs on the side of the street in NYC … 🤮🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/kQtlaSHoUz — leilani dowding 🌸🚜 ☮️ (@LeilaniDowding) September 20, 2024

This is one way to fix the rodent crisis in NYC.

Kathleen Corradi, New York City’s first-ever director of rodent mitigation, will oversee efforts to drive down the rat population. https://t.co/B4aFAbBJJM pic.twitter.com/fwd5UKf1W1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 12, 2023

From the sidewalk to the table: Halal trucks seem to have it all covered.