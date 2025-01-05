print-icon
"All Ingredients Sourced Locally": From Sidewalk To NYC Halal Food Truck

by Tyler Durden
"Omg I can't believe what I just saw! Please don't buy food from this food truck! He throws food scraps to the pigeons and then he captures the pigeons to sell them! I swear I have seen crazy but this tops it all! This food truck is located in Queens New York, at the corner of Queens Blvd and Junction Blvd, across from the Rego Park mall, right in front of TD bank," Instagram user ori.the.minion wrote last week. 

The New York Post interviewed Oriana Biersack, who witnessed the pigeon kidnapping by the operator of the MS Halal truck near the Rego Center Mall on Queens Boulevard last week and reported the incident to the city Department of Health.

"I am beyond disgusted," she told NYPost, adding, "After that, I saw him grab water and he was rinsing his hand and swishing water in his mouth … He was sticking his fingers into his mouth and scrubbing his teeth with his fingers. I was shocked at what I was seeing but I didn't record the rest." 

One X user joked, "It's an NYC food truck. That pigeon is probably the most sanitary thing in there." 

Another:

"All ingredients sourced locally," Thought Police HQ joked on X. 

Ha. 

Besides the pigeons, migrants have been eating the ... 

This is one way to fix the rodent crisis in NYC. 

From the sidewalk to the table: Halal trucks seem to have it all covered.

