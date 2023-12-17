Americans Are Getting Married Older Than Ever

Americans are delaying (or putting off altogether) getting married for longer than before, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, the median average age for men to first get married has risen to 30.2 years in 2023, while for women the figure is 28.4 years.

As the following chart shows, there has been a pretty steady upward trajectory to the present day since the 1950s, when the lowest median figures of 22.5 years for men were reached and just 20.1 years for women.

Data from Pew Research Center highlights how young adults in the U.S. are reaching other key life milestones later than before too.

For 25 year olds in 2021 versus those of 40 years ago, the gap is particularly apparent for the social milestones of living on their own, being married and having children, while there is less of a difference between the two groups for the financial milestones of having a full-time job and financial independence.