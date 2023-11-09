Apple Co-Founder Wozniak Hospitalized In Mexico City

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was admitted to a hospital in Mexico City after attending the World Business Forum. Reports from Mexican media suggest Wozniak may have experienced a stroke, whereas TMZ speculates the illness could be a less severe case of vertigo.

CNN cited an unnamed source who said Wozniak fainted before he was scheduled to present between 4:20 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wozniak, or "Woz" as he's known, is 73 and is one of the geniuses behind Apple I and Apple II computers.

TMZ spoke with a person with direct knowledge and said Woz told his wife he was "feeling strange" at the conference. He then started showing symptoms that alarmed his wife, who said he needed to go to the hospital.

Mexico's Reforma newspaper said Woz was "admitted to the ABC Hospital in Mexico City for a stroke." However, TMZ reported he might have experienced "what appears to be vertigo."

Reforma has indicated that Woz remains in the hospital but is in stable condition and is receiving top-notch medical care.