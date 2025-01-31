Better Than Ozempic? How To Engage The Vagus Nerve For Weight Loss

Authored by Zena le Roux via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

We often hear about the brain-gut connection and how the vagus nerve keeps our mood in check. But did you know that this same nerve quietly shapes our metabolism every day?

The vagus nerve acts as a metabolic control center, affecting hunger, fullness levels, weight, and blood sugar. The effect of vagal stimulation on weight loss is an emerging area of interest.

Guiding Metabolism

The vagus nerve helps signal feelings of fullness after eating by communicating signals from the gut to the brain. It regulates hunger hormones (such as leptin), influencing food choices and satiety levels. Stimulating this nerve may, therefore, offer a less invasive alternative to traditional bariatric surgery for weight loss.

“A well-functioning vagus nerve can help regulate appetite and prevent overeating, which is key for maintaining a healthy metabolic state,“ Nasha Winters, a naturopathic doctor and integrative oncology specialist, told The Epoch Times. ”This is the ‘I’ve had enough’ signal, but even goes further to the ‘I am enough’ signal.”

The vagus nerve connects the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) with organs that help regulate the absorption of food and storage of nutrients. It innervates organ systems that contribute to metabolism, ensure energy balance, and prevent fluctuations in body weight.

This nerve is involved in blood glucose regulation by prompting the pancreas to release insulin. It also signals the liver to store and release glucose and triggers the release of bile and digestive enzymes.

Another reason that vagus nerve stimulation may support weight management and metabolic health is its ability to reduce inflammation, a significant driver of metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome refers to conditions—including high blood sugar, high blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol levels, and excess belly fat—that together increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and stroke.

Vagus Nerve Therapy for Weight Loss

Device-based vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) is often used to improve metabolism. Transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation (tVNS) is a great option, Jodi Duval, an Australia-based naturopathic physician and owner of Revital Health, told The Epoch Times. The tVNS method delivers gentle electrical impulses and sends signals through the ear to regulate hunger and digestion.

Other alternative and complementary therapies have also been shown to suppress inflammation and increase vagus nerve activity. These approaches include acupuncture and biofeedback, a method that uses sensors to help you learn to control automatic body functions. Calming the nervous system in this way helps maintain stable blood glucose levels and optimize digestion, both essential for efficient metabolic function. Meditation has also been suggested for the clinical management of metabolic syndrome and obesity.

Another promising type of vagal nerve therapy for weight loss is vagal nerve blocking, often referred to as VBLOC therapy, according to Lena Beal, a registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

VBLOC transmits electrical pulses to the vagus nerve at regular intervals, interrupting normal signaling between the brain and the stomach and decreasing hunger and food intake. Because of its pulsed nature, VBLOC does not affect other VNS outcomes, such as reduced inflammation or stabilized blood sugar.

“The higher the electrical current of the stimulator, the greater the weight loss, with some cases leading to significant weight loss,” Beal told The Epoch Times.

The effects of VNS appear to be more noticeable in individuals with a higher body mass index (BMI) or those classified as obese.

Vagus Nerve Therapy Versus Ozempic

Vagus nerve therapy and semaglutide (found in Ozempic and Wegovy), the trending weight-loss drug, tackle weight loss in very different ways, Duval said.

“Ozempic mimics a natural hormone that controls blood sugar and appetite, making it a potent tool for rapid weight loss,“ she said. “However, it is a medication, meaning it can come with side effects and is not normally a long-term solution for everyone.”

Common adverse effects of semaglutide include nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and stomach pain.

Vagus nerve stimulation, in contrast, works more subtly by restoring the body’s natural balance. It may take longer to see results, but it addresses the root causes of metabolic dysfunction, such as stress and inflammation, and comes with added benefits such as improved mood and digestion, Duval said.

“It’s a long-term investment in overall health rather than a quick fix,” she said.

tVNS

Cost: $1,000 to $2,500 for the device, plus additional fees for sessions or consultations

$1,000 to $2,500 for the device, plus additional fees for sessions or consultations Average Weight Loss: 3 percent to 5 percent

3 percent to 5 percent Side Effects: skin irritation, headache, and dizziness

VBLOC

Cost: between $18,000 and $22,000 per year

between $18,000 and $22,000 per year Average Weight Loss: about 8.5 percent

about 8.5 percent Side Effects: indigestion, heartburn, abdominal pain

Ozempic and Wegovy

Approved For: Type 2 diabetes (Ozempic); BMI greater than 30, or BMI greater than 27 with other medical conditions related to obesity (Wegovy)

Type 2 diabetes (Ozempic); BMI greater than 30, or BMI greater than 27 with other medical conditions related to obesity (Wegovy) Cost: $12,000 to $15,000 per year

$12,000 to $15,000 per year Average Weight Loss: about 12 percent

about 12 percent Side Effects: gastrointestinal upset (nausea, diarrhea, bloating), retinal damage, and pancreas inflammation

gastrointestinal upset (nausea, diarrhea, bloating), retinal damage, and pancreas inflammation People often partially regain weight when the medication is discontinued.

“The vagus nerve acts as the body’s communication superhighway, connecting the brain and the gut,” Duval said. “Think of it as your body’s internal coach, softly reminding you when it’s time to rest and digest. Essentially, the vagus nerve is your internal guide, helping keep your metabolism balanced and healthy.”