Beyond Cheap Fish Oil: How A 5:1 DHA Ratio Powers Brain Health & Vision

Omega-3s are an amazing family of fats that our bodies can't make efficiently on their own. Long used for general heart and inflammation support, research shows that when formulated with a heavy emphasis on DHA plus targeted eye nutrients, they can support brain structure, cognitive performance, memory, attention, and eye/retinal health.

Most people get very little DHA from their modern diet, especially with high intake of processed seed oils that compete with omega-3s. Studies suggest that boosting DHA intake with a targeted formula can support brain function in everyday healthy adults.

But before we get into the science...

We sell this unique Omega-3 formulation, so this is obviously an ad. As always, whether or not you buy from us - you should take note of what these studies have found when considering your daily supplement stack.

Long story short, what we sell is a specialized 5:1 DHA-to-EPA ratio fish oil fortified with lutein and zeaxanthin (more on that below). It's designed specifically for brain and eye support. Support yourself & support the site - buy some here.

Actual product:

And now for the science

Most people think “omega-3 = fish oil = heart health.” That's true for many standard formulas, but the type and ratio of omega-3s matter a lot when targeting the brain and eyes.

DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is the dominant omega-3 actually built into brain cell membranes and retinal photoreceptors (making up ~50-60% of PUFAs in the retina and a major part of brain gray matter). It supports membrane fluidity, neural signaling, and visual processing. EPA is more involved in inflammation pathways. Standard cheap fish oils are often balanced or EPA-heavy. A DHA-dominant approach (like 5:1) better aligns with how the brain and eyes use these fats.

Brain Benefits in Healthy Adults

Studies on DHA-rich or high-DHA omega-3 supplementation in healthy (non-demented) adults have found:

Improvements in memory performance, including episodic memory, working memory, and delayed recall

Faster attention and quicker processing speed

Particularly noticeable memory gains in healthy older adults or those with lower dietary DHA intake

Benefits for cognitive function in people with suboptimal omega-3 status

Associations with better brain structure measures (e.g., larger hippocampal volumes, greater white matter volume, and entorhinal cortex thickness)

Modest but consistent effects across multiple randomized trials and meta-analyses

A 2025 dose-response meta-analysis of 58 studies (Nature) found that omega-3 supplementation was associated with modest but consistent improvements in attention, perceptual speed, language, primary memory, visuospatial function, and global cognition in adults. A 2013 randomized controlled trial showed that DHA supplementation improved episodic memory and reaction time of working memory tasks in healthy young adults with low dietary DHA intake (with some sex-specific effects).

The Eye Health Advantage: Lutein + Zeaxanthin

What really sets this formula apart is the addition of lutein and zeaxanthin - the only two carotenoids that accumulate in the macula (the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, detailed vision).

They help:

Filter blue light

Reduce oxidative stress

Support visual performance in high-screen environments

This matters because the retina is not separate from the brain - it is an extension of it. DHA provides structural support to retinal cells, while lutein and zeaxanthin provide protective and performance-enhancing effects.

The landmark AREDS2 trial and its long-term follow-up showed that lutein and zeaxanthin can safely support eye health and may help slow progression toward advanced age-related macular degeneration in certain populations, particularly those with lower dietary intake.

Why This Isn't "Regular" Omega-3

Cheap fish oils are inexpensive because they're often EPA-focused or balanced for broad inflammation/cardio support. IQ Ultimate is intentionally engineered differently:

A much higher DHA-to-EPA ratio (5:1) to better match brain and retinal biology

Fortified with lutein + zeaxanthin for direct macular support - something most standard omega-3s completely lack

If you're spending hours in front of screens, noticing subtle changes in focus or visual comfort as you age, or simply want to be proactive about long-term brain and eye resilience, this targeted formulation addresses needs that basic supermarket fish oil typically doesn't.

Safety and Practical Takeaways

Omega-3 fatty acids in triglyceride form have a strong safety record at standard supplemental doses. High-purity products tested for contaminants (like this one) are preferred. Consult your doctor if you're on blood thinners or have specific health conditions.

Cheap omega-3s are everywhere because they're easy to manufacture. This one is different because it's built for the two organs that run everything else in your life - your brain and your eyes.

We take it daily for that reason. If you're ready to upgrade from generic fish oil to something more targeted, grab a bottle of IQ Ultimate Omega-3 here.

This is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Consult your doctor before starting any supplement.