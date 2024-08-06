"This Boxer Is Male": IBA Holds Press Conference To Address Olympic Gender Issue

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The International Boxing Association (IBA) held a press conference Monday and categorically confirmed that the two fighters currently participating in Olympic women’s boxing are “male,” because they failed a previous gender chromosome test.

As we have highlighted, a furore has erupted over Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan and Imane Khelif of Algeria who are both now in the semi-finals of the women’s boxing in Paris. Both fighters were previously disqualified from competing in the women’s category by the IBA.

During the IBA gathering, CEO Chris Roberts said that the 2022 test results for the fighters by an independent laboratory in Istanbul “demonstrated the chromosomes we refer to in competition rules that make both boxers ineligible.”

Roberts emphasised that both Khelif and Yu-ting were informed that they tested positive for XY chromosomes and were allowed to appeal the findings to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with the IBA offering to cover the costs. Roberts noted that Yu-ting chose not to appeal, and Khelif did initially but then withdrew the appeal.

Both boxers were then re-tested in India during the 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships, with the same results being recorded.

Dr. Ioannis Filippatos, the former Chair of the IBA Medical Committee, also spoke at the press conference and was adamant that the fighters should not be competing as women.

“Medicine is knowledge, it is not opinion,” Filippatos said, adding:

“One passport can give to us the opportunity to be men, and, tomorrow when I go back to Athens, it’s possible to go to my government and… change my name from Ioannis Filippatos to Ionnia Filippatos. That means I am a woman tomorrow? Please. The nature and the biological world do not change.”

Some of the journalists became extremely agitated with Filippatos’ comments, but he doubled down, and explained that he is relaying medical test results.

“Why are you attacking me?” he stated, adding “The blood results look and say — the laboratories — that this boxer is male,” he asserted.

The IOC, refuses to back down from describing the fighters as women, with spokesperson Mark Adams claiming “These athletes have been competing in senior competitions for six years with no issues. These women were eligible for this contest, remain eligible for this contest and compete in this contest.”

“I cannot tell you if they were credible or not credible [gender tests] because the source from which they came was not credible and the basis for the tests was not credible,” Adams further claimed, despite the source being the IBA.

“For that reason there was no consideration of whether they were correct or not correct because they had no bearing for the eligibility of boxing here,” Adams added.

Khelif is scheduled to fight later today in the Welterweight semi-final, and Yu-ting will fight tomorrow in the Featherweight semi-final.

