CDC Advisory Panel Votes To End Hepatitis B Shot Recommendation For Newborns

The vaccine industrial complex is likely fuming this morning after a federal advisory panel voted to end the long-standing recommendation that all newborns receive a hepatitis B shot at birth. The vote marks a major victory for Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" effort to overhaul the childhood vaccine schedule amid questions over the exponential rise in childhood autism.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 8 to 3 to advise that mothers who test negative for hepatitis B should decide with their doctor "when or if" their newborns receive the vaccine. The guidance for infants born to infected or unknown-status mothers remains unchanged.

ACIP just voted to END the CDC’s recommendation of Hep B shots for all babies at birth.



The vote was 8-3.



ACIP now recommends “individual-based decision-making … for parents deciding when or if to give the HBV vaccine” to infants born to HBsAg-negative mothers.



More changes to vaccine policy are likely in the coming months as the committee reviews all childhood immunizations. The meeting's presenters and at least some of the panelists are known for their vaccine skepticism.

Kennedy is viewed as "pro-safety," not "anti-vaccine," yet corporate media, heavily influenced by Big Pharma's advertising dollars, has painted the HHS secretary as an "anti-vaxxer." That portrayal is far from the truth, as Kennedy recently stated, "I believe vaccines have saved millions of lives and play a critical role in health care."

Kennedy is also exploring a possible vaccine link to the explosion in autism, noting that the childhood vaccine schedule has expanded from just a few shots to dozens.

How can anyone overlook that the rise in vaccines must clearly be linked to the surge in autism? 🧐



Below is a chart showing the increase in vaccine doses and autism prevalence from 1965 to 2020. ⬇️@ChildrensHD pic.twitter.com/sJWi07WiTt — “Sudden And Unexpected” (@toobaffled) July 25, 2025

The hepatitis B vaccine caused so many injuries that ABC News in 1999 released a segment, and Congress held a hearing. Yet 'trust the science' experts insisted there was no evidence on the link ...

The Hepatitis vaccine caused so many injuries that in 1999, ABC news covered them and Congress held a hearing. There "experts" said there was no evidence of harm and we needed more research.



At ACIP, they used the exact same lines and omitted that hundreds of studies now show… pic.twitter.com/DCSJAYSgXA — A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc) December 4, 2025

Just remember, the loudest voices bashing RFK Jr.'s vaccine overhaul will be the corporate media outlets and lawmakers who receive the most pharma bucks.

