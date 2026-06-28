CDC Raises Ebola Response To Highest Level As Outbreak Grows

Authored by Kimberley Hayek via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has activated its highest-level emergency response to the growing Ebola outbreak in central Africa caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain, as the agency says that the risk of spread within the United States remains low.

The move to Level 1 activation, signifying the most severe health crises, comes as the outbreak, which is now in its second month, has infected more than 1,200 people in Congo, with 321 deaths reported there, plus additional cases in neighboring Uganda, according to the World Health Organization. This marks the highest first-month total of any Ebola episode on record.

Dr. Satish Pillai, the CDC’s incident manager for the Ebola response, detailed the agency’s efforts during a briefing on June 26.

Pillai said the CDC has stationed 19 staff members overseas to aid country teams and local health ministries with data analysis, exit screenings at airports, laboratory support, and training. Those personnel join approximately 100 CDC staff already on the ground in Congo and Uganda.

There are no approved vaccines or specific treatments for the Bundibugyo strain, distinguishing it from more common Zaire ebolavirus outbreaks. Mortality rates for Bundibugyo have historically spanned from 25 percent to 50 percent, according to the CDC.

The United States is currently developing a vaccine to combat the Bundibugyo strain through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

That agency is also sending doses of the experimental monoclonal antibody therapy MBP134, which was developed with Mapp Biopharmaceutical for compassionate use and a randomized clinical trial spearheaded by the University of Oxford. BARDA has also pre-positioned 2,500 rapid diagnostic tests for deployment to Africa.

BARDA is also seeking proposals for vaccine candidates using the same platform as Merck’s Ervebo vaccine, which targets the Zaire strain.

The effort strives to support both the current outbreak response and longer-term preparedness in coordination with global partners, including the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

The outbreak, first confirmed in mid-May in Congo, has spread to additional health zones, with recent jumps in cases and deaths. Congo’s Ministry of Communications reported 72 new cases and 32 new deaths in one update, raising the regional toll. Death totals in the outbreak have surpassed 200, with confirmed fatalities climbing steadily.

The outbreak has encompassed the displacement camps where the first Ebola deaths were reported, and challenges like laboratories running low on testing supplies early on in the response. Uganda has closed its border with Congo, and has confirmed cases and deaths of its own.

U.S. officials have issued travel advisories for the impacted regions. The State Department and CDC have issued guidance for travelers, with certain restrictions expanded in response to the outbreak.

Health authorities underscore that while the situation in Africa is serious, transmission requires direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated surfaces, lowering the threat of widespread spread in the United States.

No cases have been reported in the United States connected to this outbreak.

Prior Ebola outbreaks, including the 2014–2016 West Africa epidemic, have also prompted a previous Level 1 CDC activation. International partners, including UNICEF and Gavi, have also urged accelerated vaccine development for the Bundibugyo strain.