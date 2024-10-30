Chicago Tops 'Rattiest Cities' List For Decade As Other Democrat-Run Metros Plagued With Disgusting Rats

Pest control company Orkin published its annual Rattiest City In America list, with Chicago securing the top spot for the tenth consecutive year. As we scroll through the list, a trend emerges, many of these metro areas are governed by far-left Democratic leaders who campaign on "joy" and "love" and "utopia" - yet the inconvenient truth is their policies transform cities into rat-infested and crime-infested hellholes.

Orkin's press release surrounding the list focused on Chicago...

For the tenth straight year, Chicago has secured the top spot on Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities List, maintaining its reign since the list's inception. This decade-long dominance highlights the city's ongoing battle with rodents, as well as the efforts taken to treat their presence, which has been driven largely by the Windy City's infrastructure and environment Chicago's abundance of alleys provides rodents with hidden havens, offering plenty of space to hide while feasting on trash. Rodents also love to burrow, finding shelter beneath subway tracks or around underground pipes. In these hidden spots, the rodent population can grow if left unchecked.

Following Chicago, Los Angeles ranked number 2, New York number 3, San Francisco number 4, Washington, DC 5, Denver 6, Philadelphia 7, Detroit, 8, Baltimore 9, and Cleveland 10. These cities are run by radical progressive activists - and that's the problem. City Halls are full of activists - not managers - which is why many of these towns are falling apart or plagued by crime and rats.

Cornerstone cafe located in Lincoln Park has a rat problem #Chicago pic.twitter.com/STUrAmCd2f — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) October 5, 2024

"Mice and rats are a serious concern to the millions of homeowners who deal with infestations each fall. As the weather cools, rodents seek warm shelter and food sources," Orkin said.

This chipotle located on Roosevelt and Canal is infested with rats #Chicago pic.twitter.com/ORP6GiHD9z — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) July 28, 2024

John Kane, Orkin National Accounts Entomologist & Quality Manager, said these critters "can cause a lot of structural problems for property owners," adding, "They can get in around piping and even chew through walls. These tiny culprits tend to chew through wiring, which poses an increased risk of fires."

Not mentioned by Orkin is that rats can carry and spread diseases to humans through direct contact, bites, scratches, and contaminated food.